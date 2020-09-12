- Advertisement -

The dogs can sing, though it’s unclear which genre of music that they want.

The dogs

I have never heard of singing and you probably haven’t either.

That’s probably because they were thought to have gone extinct in their native New Guinea about a half-century past.

That is a pretty major bummer, but since it happens, the dogs may still exist, just at a slightly different kind.

New Guinea singing still exist in captivity, but their numbers are small.

Inbreeding has been the only way to keep the species going, which has led to some interesting DNA quirks.

Now, researchers say that what was previously thought to be another species of wild puppy in the region —

that the highland wild dog — is the New Guinea singing dog.

The research, which was print in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,

examined the DNA of highland wild dogs and compared it to the DNA of known singing dogs.

When they crunched the information they discovered that both”different” species contributed 70 percent of the DNA.

Now, a 30% difference in DNA is definitely sufficient to announce two species different,

the investigators who conducted the study believe that the large gap in DNA is really because the singing are largely inbred.

If true, it means that the singing dogs went extinct at all, which is incredible news.

“Here is the very first study of highland wild dogs perform using nuclear DNA, the golden standard for studies like this,

making it very special,” Elaine Ostrander, co-author of the study, told the site Treehugger.

“The study also fills in some missing blanks in understanding the complex relationship between highland wild dogs,

dingoes and New Guinea singing dogs at conservation centers.

The outcomes of the study offer a way for conservation biologists to move forward with additional studies

and as they think about how to restore the variation in the New Guinea singing dog conservation inhabitants.”

But it is not just the DNA that’s a match.

The highland canines produce similar”singing” calls because the puppies which were regard as extinct.

They also seem remarkably similar, which led to this new form of study.

So it appears that the singing dogs come back from the dead, in ways,

or are incredibly closely link to the New Guinea singing dogs which are effectively the exact species. Moving ahead,

the scientists plan to further examine the genes of their highland dogs to see if they can pinpoint where their penchant for singing stems from.