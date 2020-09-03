The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Not a lot of shows handle the dilemma of racism. The few that do rarely can pull it off. However, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” does this to perfection. This fantasy drama show has aliens because of its characters while also addressing the war against racism. Liked by critics and fans alike, the show has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

It functions as a sequel to the”The Dark Crystal,” which published in 1982. On the other hand, the 40-year gap is managed entirely in the most recent installment. With its close to perfect storyline, the show has annexed hearts all over the world.

Release Date

No updates regarding the launch date are outside yet. Season 1 launched in 2019, almost two years following its announcement. But, we do not anticipate such a long delay for season 2. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has caught the world in its grasp. The virus has captured the whole planet in its grasp and is showing no signs of pest management. Delayed is the production for many displays and, in certain extreme instances, even canceled. As a result, the new season may release late in 2020 or early 2021. No need to worry, we will keep you posted with updates!

Cast

The cast will, in most likelihood, remain the same as the prior season. Taron Egerton will voice for Rian while Anya Taylor-Joy will voice for Brea. Also, Nathalie Emmanuel will be expressing for Deet. Donna Kimball and Jason Isaacs will also reprise their roles. They give voice to Aughra and The Skeksis Emperor, respectively. There may not be any new additions.

Plot

Season 2 is going to be fascinating and mysterious when compared with its predecessor. Rian, Brea, and Deet are going to be at the forefront of the narration. Also, the trio will attempt to recover the corrupt and evil”Truth Crystal.” We also are aware that the founders intend to introduce a whole new spectrum of civilization. However, we do need to await the approaching season to find out more.

Trailer

With no news about Season 2, we could hardly expect a trailer so soon.