The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Will there be Season 2?

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is based on the 1982 film with the same Title by Jim Henson. This dream web television show is manufactured by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. Its first season premiered on August 30, 2019, and got mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers. After viewing the first season, everyone felt like Dark Crystal has received the treatment it deserves in the kind of a prequel series. This new series brings the marvelous witty world back to new life with exciting modern storytelling, action, and thickness.

This is everything we know up to now about the second season.

Will there be Season 2?

Renewal of the Netflix shows is mostly based on their success scale. The first season of The Dark Crystal was a hit but Netflix has not renewed the series yet. It has been almost a year since its release and its renewal standing is still the same. Creators haven’t given any updates about it. However, a media outlet reported that programmer Jeffrey Addiss has plans for a new season. Fans continue to be optimistic and expecting another season of The Dark Crystal.

Release Date

There’s not any official confirmation about the next season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Hence, it’s hard to predict any reason date of the approaching season. As we all know about the adverse conditions happening right now, the second season could be further postponed. Also, the first season was released nearly after 27 weeks of its renewal. So, fans shouldn’t expect the next season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to come until 2021 for the earliest.

Cast

If the season-2 ever happens, We’re hoping to visit Targon Egerton as Rian, Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea, Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet, Jason Isaacs as The Emperor, and Olly Taylor as The Scientist. We’re expecting new lands and brand new personalities to be found in the new year.

Plot

The new season will probably show the downfall of Gelflings. In the previous season, Gelflings won the battle of Stone in Wood however they neglected to stand against the Skis. By the conclusion of the previous season, we found scientists creating Garthim, a weapon that would make the war in favor of Skis. Garthim resulted in an event known as’ The Garthim War’.