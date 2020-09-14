The Dark Crystal Season 2: More Updates Regarding The Cast, Plot And Release Date For Fans.

- Advertisement -

The Dark Crystal: Age of Immunity is an American web television Show produced by Netflix and Jim Henson and directed by Louis Leterrier. It’s a prequel of this 1982 Jim Henson movie The Dark Crystal. Nearly 40 years later, Jen and Kira conquered the Skeksis and mended the titular crystal. We are returning to the world, There are using this series. The show started streaming on Netflix from 30th August 2019.

The storyline will return the viewers to the fantastical world of There. The story evolved around three brave Gelfling Rian, Deet, and Brea. They set off for an adventure after having a heinous secret behind their enemies Skeksis and make a vow to combine and rescue their world and struggle against darkness.

Release Date

- Advertisement -

There is not any official confirmation about the next season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Hence, it’s hard to predict any motive date of the coming season. As most of us know concerning the adverse conditions happening right now, the second season may be further postponed. Also, the first season was released almost after 27 months of its renewal. So, fans shouldn’t expect the next season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to come until 2021 for the earliest.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season-2: Cast

If the season-2 ever occurs, We’re expecting to visit Targon Egerton as Rian, Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea, Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet, Jason Isaacs as The Emperor, and Olly Taylor as The Scientist.

We are expecting new lands and new characters to be discovered in the new season.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season-2: Expected Plotline Of The New Season

The new season will probably demonstrate the downfall of Gelflings. In the previous season, Gelflings won the battle of Stone in Wood, but they neglected to stand against the Skis. By the conclusion of the prior season, we saw scientists producing Garthim, a weapon that would make the war in favor of Skis. Garthim resulted in an event called’ The Garthim War.’

In the new season, Skesis are expected to use The Garthim to conquer Gelflings.