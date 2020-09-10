‘The Crown’ Seasons 5 and 6: New Cast Members, Timeline and Everything We Know

- Advertisement -

Even though The Crown season 4 has yet to debut Netflix, anticipation for its forthcoming next two seasons of this Emmy-winning historical drama about the royal family is already awakened. The streaming platform recently announced some of the new stars carrying over for the present cast — prepare to say goodbye to Olivia Colman and hello to Imelda Staunton — also verified that season 6 will be it’s final. From the cast to the timeline and production, here is what ET understands about The Crown seasons 5 and 6 so far:

New Cast Members

Per the tradition of the show, following seasons 4 and 3, The Crown will comprise new actors in the lead roles. Thus Far, Netflix has announced several Important parts, including Staunton taking over for Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce after Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville stepping in for Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana following Emma Corrin originated the function.

Other major functions still to be announced include Prince Charles, that was previously played with Josh O’Connor, and Princess Anne, that was originated on display by Erin Doherty. Their sisters, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward are likely to appear in smaller roles. Meanwhile, the most enviable non-royal parts are the new prime ministers, including John Major and Tony Blair.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown is the latest major franchise for the Oscar-nominated celebrity, who has previously appeared at the Harry Potter movies as Dolores Umbridge and as Lady Bagshaw from the 2019 Downton Abbey film. “I have loved watching The Crown at the start. As an actor, it was a joy to find out the way both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I’m genuinely honored to be joining this exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion,” Staunton said when cast while telling ET, “I don’t wish to let the air go out of the balloon and I truly need to bring it all home. I would like to do this for all the men and women who’ve gone before me.”

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

The Oscar-nominated actor makes a welcome return to TV after playing the High Sparrow on Game of Thrones and appearing on the Amazon original Tales From the Loop. “I am delighted to be working with Netflix again. The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip. To do so with Peter Morgan at the company of Imelda Staunton is going to be a joy,” the actor said when his casting was declared.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

The longtime English actress was previously nominated for an Oscar for the 2017 film Phantom Thread and was last seen on TV at the Hulu original series Harlots and can be heard narrating the HBO Max romantic comedy series Love Life. “I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton has been passed from two powerful actresses and I truly don’t want to allow the side down. Furthermore, to perform siblings together with my beloved friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of complete joy,” Manville said in a statement.