The Crown Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot to Grace us in November!!!

By- Alok Chand
The Crown Season 4 went into production even before season 3 was aired back in 2019, revealing precisely how much faith Netflix has in the show. Filming for seasons 4 and 3 3took place back to back, which meant that from the time season 3 was aired, filming for season 4 was halfway around. Luckily for the showrunners, filming wrapped up in March 2020 before the pandemic left-handed all productions moot.

The Crown Season 4

Here is what we know up to now about the upcoming season.

The Crown Season 4 Release Date

The Crown season 4 will grace Netflix using its existence on November 15, 2020, which, considering how quickly time has passed this past season, will probably be here in no time.

You can see the official promo here:

The Crown Season 4 Plot

Although Netflix hasn’t exactly confirmed the timespan, year 4 of this crown must take us around 1990 from’77.

Potential plot outlines that the new season might follow include the incident where six shots were fired at the Queen during the Trooping of the Colour, or the Buckingham House intruder, Michael Fagan, that made it to the Queen’s bedroom after a critical lapse in safety.

We will also get to watch Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher for the first time, and her tense relationship with the Queen since Thatcher leads the country to the Falklands War, creating battle inside the Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, the Queen and her loved ones should also locate the right bride for Prince Charles, who’s still unmarried at 30. The Prince’s romance with Lady Diana Spencer becomes cannon fodder for British household gossip. Back at the Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family has become increasingly divided.

If the fourth year is anything like its predecessors, we may also get to visit US President Ronald Raegan and his relationship with the Queen.

Cast

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II
Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret
Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones
Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth
Erin Doherty as Princess Anne
Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles
Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles
Charles Dance as Louis Mountbatten
Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer
Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

