The chance of Congress passing a new stimulus bill to help address the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic has all but dropped,

based on the latest comments from both parties’ statements.

Probably, we will not get a brand new stimulus bill until after the November presidential election, in the earliest.

Negotiations within a new stimulation invoice to provide more relief to individuals

and companies still struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic have broken down to the point

that things are becoming somewhat reminiscent of the Internet meme depicting two Spidermen pointing towards each other.

While the two parties in Congress throw blame at each other,

though, 1 thing is pretty clear at this point: It’s all but certain that there won’t be an additional stimulus bill,

which means no fresh stimulus checks , until sometime after the November presidential election.

In the first.

We do not wish to go home with no bill, but don’t be a cheap date,”

House Majority leader Nancy Pelosi reportedly told Democratic members on a conference call Thursday.

“When you are in a negotiation, the final place to find feeble knees is in the ending.”

It was always pretty much the worst-case scenario to get a new stimulus bill.

If laws did not get drafted and also make it through both chambers of Congress before a specific stage,

it was likely to find itself stuck in a state of suspended animation that the nearer things got into the height of election year

This is the point about the calendar, in other words, whenever there’s the least incentive for both sides to attempt to accommodate the other.

Such comity runs counter to the Prime Directive of the election season —

victory first, good sportsmanship later.

Brian Schatz of Hawaii told CNN.

“There is nothing we can really do about it if they do not want to come to the table.

But I do think they’ve been lulled into a false sense of security because of the decisive actions we took earlier.

That amount of financial support isn’t likely to be about in the autumn.”

North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, taken back (also in remarks to CNN) that Democrats feel advantage in not having a bargain.

It assists them attempt to make a case to voters that Republicans aren’t working for them.

“They profit from not needing a deal,” Cramer explain.

It’s all certainly a far cry from six months ago if Congress hurrie to pass on the $2.2 trillion CARES Act —

the most massive stimulus package in the nation’s history.

Setting aside the general public health costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic (greater than 6.5 million cases and more than 194,000 deaths so far,

per Johns Hopkins University),

the economic needs are just continuing to rise.

Tens of millions of Americans are out of work, and also whole business sectors like travel,

hospitality, and also the restaurant industry have been on a sort of life support for months.

“I’m worried about a second round of layoffs as companies run out that money and,

honestly, I believe that is what some Democrats are counting on —

Senate Small Business Chairman Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, told CNN.

the congressional leadership is considering what helps them in November.”