The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has addressed the complaint from fans over the staggered release of season two episodes, saying that it was a”creative option” produced by the show’s producers.

Season 2 of the satirical superhero show proved on Amazon Prime Video on September 4.

However, unlike the introduction season, the new season offered just three episodes originally with additional episodes falling during the next few weeks.

Fans have been upset over this change in release strategy and made their anger known by giving negative reviews to the show.

In an interview with The Wrap, Kripke stated he knew that fans have been”disappointed” and he’ll ensure that there’s better communication between the manufacturers and the audiences in the future.

“I get that folks are disappointed and, frankly, looking back, we all thought that we’re communicating which we were weekly. Clearly, in hindsight, we all needed to do far more than we did to make sure that people were not disappointed and surprised.

“I’d have done that differently. I mean, again, we announced it. But we should possess neon-signed it on everything, clearly,” Kripke said.

The showrunner stated the choice to drop weekly episodes was not created by Amazon.

“This was from the producers. We wanted this. It was a creative option. So they may like it or not enjoy it, however, they have to at least respect the people that are making the show wanted it to be published this manner because we wanted to take some time to kind of slow down somewhat and have discussions about everything. They at least have to love that it was a creative choice,” he added.

Kripke also questioned the lovers who’ve been submitting negative reviews about the show.

“We’re fine, and it’ll be OK, but it is not fun to see poor reviews on a thing people adore. Like, that doesn’t make the men and women who make the show feel good. I’ll say that” he added.