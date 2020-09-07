The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should To Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Every superhero who has existed in the extensive world of pop-culture has almost always started with a tragic backstory that leads them to become vigilantes and then superheroes, once accepted by the masses. However, what happens when greed, consumerism, and power take over their sense of justice? We get dangerous superheroes who only care about their own needs.

This is exactly what Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys attracted us every season. The series has a team of superheroes called The Seven, headed by Homelander (who comes across as an egoistic, dark and mad version of a certain Son of Krypton that people grew-up with).

In the first season, we also meet with the team of humans which was made up of Billy Butcher, Mother’s Milk, Hughie, Frenchie, and their super-terrorist turned buddy Kimiko.

But after what seems like eons (thanks ), the second season is finally here! The first 3 episodes of the season dropped on September 4th and while we’re a little antsy because following this we will get one episode each Friday, the series remains volatile.

The next season of the series is just as unique and picks up right where we left off with a lost Billy, Vought International throwing a funeral for Translucent, and the Boys being hunted by the U.S Government and the supes.

This season, we’ve got everything from super-terrorists to the planet-finding out the facts about Compound V to Butcher finding out his wife is alive and has a child who is Homelander’s son! Spoiler alert: This was in Season 1 and the trailer. Also, we get to enjoy a fresh no-nonsense superhero named Stormfront, who is certainly going to blow-up the group dynamics of The Seven.

Have gone more crazy this year and Homelander is getting scarier with every event as the Seven and Vought International struggle to maintain money in their bank and Compound V in their veins.

The first three episodes are filled with heads being dismissed, super-terrorists that keep showing up, and the epic scenery of Billy driving a speedboat into a whale! (Again, see the trailer along with also the series!)

Both Starflight and Hughie are standing up for themselves and what is right while we’re left picking our jaws up from the ground after every 10 mins.

The writers and directors made sure that we could soak-in the witty satire on traditional superheroes and determine how the actual world of greed and consumerism would have ruined the sanctity of their so-called saviors of humanity.

So, now as we countdown to every Friday, be sure that you rewatch the first season along with the brand new 3 episodes maybe more than once on Amazon Prime Video as they’re pure entertainment.