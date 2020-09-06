Home Top Stories The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News...
The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
A whole lot has changed since the first season of The Boys released last season. Watchmen, the comic book property with which it shares DNA, came out with a game-changing reboot. More importantly, however, the real world turned into the sort of dystopian dream the show so mercilessly mocked.

My capacity for the sort of nihilism the Boys peddles is waning, however. Do we need more reminders that our planet is being consumed, even during one of the worst years in history, with corporate greed? Or is it necessary to never get rid of sight of this evil that surrounds simply because we’ve had enough? There are no correct answers.

Watch the Boys season 2 trailer here

Of course, by definition, the revolution suggests the occurrence of oppression. And The Boys is a radical show, about revolutionaries. Led from the brash Bill Butcher (Karl Urban, by way of Jason Statham)they chose on the foul Vought Industries just because the company posed a threat to the world. Just because we finally find ourselves in the center of a pandemic which has just broadened the prosperity gap mustn’t mean we deny art which dissects why these things occur.

Even as the coronavirus stunt sent the entire world economy into its worst slump since the Great Depression, and over 100 million people throughout the world to’extreme poverty’, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the first person to record net worth of greater than $200 billion. There has been a time when war profiteers were looked at with utmost disgust. This was the central conflict that raged in Tony Stark’s heart at the first Iron Man movie, which arrived from the shadow of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. However, what of pandemic profiteers?

While Amazon claimed its standing among the world’s most valuable companies, in India, the authorities launched a relief fund which it said does not come under the ambit of the Right to Information act, thus relieving itself of the duty to be transparent about where the cash was being spent.

This irony is lost on me, nor showrunner Eric Kripke, who in the next season of The Boys doubles back on the themes it introduced in season one more forcefully. That is what mass validation does for you, I guess — it gives you the guts to bite the hand that feeds.

However, this time, the bets are personal — although Butcher is motivated by a desire to protect his wife, Hughie and Annie are working together to bring down Vought from the inside. Season 2, despite regular bursts of violence and action, is almost like a 70s conspiracy thriller in tone — and Kripke is generally successful at balancing the edgy meta-ness using the wider cultural critique.

The Seven — the series’s tainted version of The Avengers, or the Justice League, in case Marvel fans take action — are weaker than they’ve ever been. The Deep, after being outcast for his sexual misdeeds (not because Vought disapproved, but because his presence was bad PR), has found Scientology? A-Train is fighting with the fallout of season one’s Compound V relapse, also Homelander is seeking to consolidate his place as the leader of The Seven, today that the team is on its knees.

While the first 3 episodes — that is how many I’m allowed to talk about — don’t have a set-piece as jaw-dropping since the airplane sequence from year one, a tryout’ scene involving a blind character strengthens the thought that Homelander is, in fact, the supervillain of the series.

Like Rorschach in Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen reboot, Homelander also appears to have turned into a symbol for white power, while Stormfront, the newest member of the Seven, attracts the disruptive social media informed that turns out to be a clincher in captivating the heads of middle-America. They butt heads initially — both are alphas at a team desperate for leadership — but realize finally that a partnership is the only way ahead.

It’s just one of the many (over-the-top) ways in which The Boys suggests that a merger between conservatives like Homelander and toxins such as Stormfront is the secret to energy in modern-day America, and also possibly the reason behind the increase of guys like Donald Trump.

It takes longer for season two to kick into gear, in comparison with the first season, which arrived out all-guns-blazing. But once Butcher makes his nearly Hindi film-inspired’ entry’, the speed picks up significantly. The second season of The Boys will premiere with three episodes on September 4, followed by a new episode each week. It’s worth sticking around if only to see exactly how much more ambitious the series can get in an already greenlit season.

Rekha yadav

