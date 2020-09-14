The Boys Season 2: More About Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video?

- Advertisement -

This is excellent news for all the fans of The Boys. Boys season2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime videos. Three episodes of Amazon’s series The Boys are currently available on Prime Video. But, there are no local language dubs. But you can observe Boys year 2 with Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu subtitles.

In season 2, after the previous season Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his crew are at the center of a nationwide search. Further, The Seven’s Homelander (Antony Starr) creates things terribly. However, the supes have worries of their own.

Until now, you will find positive reviews for The Boys period 2. Furthermore, on Rotten Tomatoes, The Boys is”certified new” with a 98 percent”fresh” rating. Additionally, the series gets an average review score of 8.32/10, according to 47 critics’ remarks.

More About The Boys Season 2:

Other than Urban, Starr, along with Cash, other cast members of the upcoming show include Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Toner Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Many More. They play Butcher, Homelander, Stormfront, Hughie Campbell, Marvin”Mother’s Milk” Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko.

It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and its New episodes will debut every Friday till October 9. Also, the show is already renewed for its third season by Amazon. And the supernatural Star Jensen Ackles will combine the show.

Following Are The Boys Stars of The Boys Season 2:

Giancarlo Esposito as Vought CEO Stan Edgar

Jennifer Esposito as CIA deputy manager Susan Raynor

Shantel VanSanten as Butcher’s wife, Becca Butcher

Langston Kerman as Eagle the Archer

Jessica Hecht as Carol

Abraham Lim as Skinny Man

Jordana Lajoie as Cherie

David Thompson as Gecko

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Jim Beaver as Robert Singer