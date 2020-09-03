The Boss Baby 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Exciting Info

- Advertisement -

The Boss Baby is an animated comedy movie that is led by Tom McGrath and composed by Michael McCullers. The film was met with mixed reviews from the critics when it was released on March 31, 2017.

The Boss Baby movie has a unique story where a seven-year-old boy helps his brother who is a key agent. His brother is known as the boss baby who’s in the war for adults’ adore between infants and dogs. There are various humorous scenes and because of its popularity, there will be a continuation.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Boss Baby 2.

Release Date

After the accomplishment of the first movie that was loved by many people, the next part that will be made by Dream Works is planned. The film is set to premiere on March 26, 2021.

Tim McGrath will be the director, who has also led the first movie. Jeff Hermann will be generating the sequel.

Cast

Alec Baldwin will reprise his role since Theodore Templeton / Boss Baby and Roseanne Barr will also be in the movie.

Other than that, we could most likely expect the first talented voice artists to go back for the sequel. This will comprise —

Tobey Maguire as Mature Tim

Jimmy Kimmel as Ted Templeton

Miles Bakshi as Tim Templeton

Steve Buscemi as Francis E. Francis

Conrad Vernon as Eugene Francis

Lisa Kudrow as Janice Templeton

Plot

The first movie was loosely based on the 2010 book of the same name by Marla Frazee. At the end of the first film, Boss Baby returned to Baby Corp. But because of him missing Tim, he abandoned the wonder infant formula. With the usage of a feather vending machine, he’s accepted to be born as Tim’s brother, for real. The film ended with adult Tim welcoming his recently-born daughter on the planet.

The end was just perfect, not like other cartoon films. However, the plot details of The Boss Baby 2 is not known yet. We can see Theodore returning as the boss baby. But we must wait for some time to get additional more updates on this.