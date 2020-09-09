The Boss Baby 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More New Details

- Advertisement -

The animated comedy film The Boss Baby hit the theaters back in 2017. It was a massive hit at the box office and it manages to impress the audiences. The critics praised the film, especially for the cartoon quality. The great news is we are getting its sequel known as The Boss Baby 2. It will be directed by Tom McGrath and made by Jeff Hermann. DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures teamed up for the sequel of The Boss Baby.

The lovers are eagerly awaiting the sequel movie. They want to know when the sequel will land in the theaters and what more they can expect from it. So keep reading to catch All of the latest updates on the upcoming movie:

Release Date

- Advertisement -

The movie was declared by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation soon after the release of the first film. Subsequently, the animators began working on the sequel of the animated movie. Reportedly there is still work left on the creation. The film will also not face any delay due to coronavirus as the animators can work from your home.

But we have to wait for more time for the movie. The Boss Baby two is slated to release in the theaters on March 26, 2021.

Cast

So below are the cast members who are returning to give their voices to the characters that will appear in the sequel film:

Alec Baldwin as The Boss Baby/ Theodore Templeton.

Tobey Maguire as Mature Tim

Miles Bakshi as Tim Templeton

Jimmy Kimmel as Ted Templeton

Steve Buscemi as Francis E. Francis

Lisa Kudrow as Janice Templeton

Conrad Vernon as Eugene Francis

Plot

The Boss Baby tells the story of a 7-year-old boy assisting his baby brother, a secret agent in the struggle for adults’ love among infants and dogs. The sequel is going to be exciting as Theodore Templeton / Boss Baby will come back for it. There is limited information about the plot of this sequel film since there’s not much shown about it. We will soon look with more updates concerning The Boss Baby 2.