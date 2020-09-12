‘The Blacklist’: Why Netflix Paid a Record-Breaking Amount to Air the Series

- Advertisement -

Among NBC’s greatest successes so far is that of the James Spader-led series, The Blacklist. Together with seven twist-packed seasons, Netflix made a huge bargain in 2014 to flow the show. The deal was the most significant at that moment. Here’s why the streaming giant paid the cost for The Blacklist, and what it meant for shows moving forward.

NBC’s’breakout new show’ is still going strong

The Blacklist might very well be among those procedural crime shows that move the distance. A couple of factors enter its continuing popularity, like having the right ingredients for any wildly successful TV series or film.

The series follows Raymond”Red” Reddington (Spader) because he works together with the FBI as an informant, giving them some of the world’s most dangerous offenders. Reddington’s relations as a criminal himself aids in providing the storylines added thickness — especially since he is keeping a ton of his keys.

There is no absence of crime shows accessible on primetime and streaming services. The Blacklist leads year after year as a result of Spader’s charismatic performances and the show’s complex yet digestible episodic narratives.

The show is one that buffs flock to, seeing whole seasons at a single sitting, and for good reason. This is precisely why Netflix paid exactly what they did to make The Blacklist easily available for all.