The Blacklist season 8: How many episodes could we get?

We are beginning to inch closer to The Blacklist year 8 arriving on the air, and of course, we couldn’t be more excited about that.

Even with filming starting next month along with the series premiering come November 13, there are still a lot of things to talk about now. Take, by way of instance, a disagreement in regards to this season 8 episode count. Just how many are we likely to have an opportunity to see coming up?

In an ideal world, we would love for there to be another batch of 22 episodes, this allows us to find a good deal of cool Blacklisters and interesting twists/turns. Unfortunately, that’s going to be a tall order all things considered. The show typically has from mid-summer until the spring to picture their episodes; now, almost two months are going to be cut off out of that.

We do believe we’re going to be lucky to get someplace inside the 18-20 range for the season unless the series has a shorter hiatus over the holidays or else they extend filming outside if they do. That would indicate a possible season 8 finale wouldn’t be prepared in May.

There is also another factor here: Whether or not this will be the final season. That’s not something which we know at the moment, but we hope that with all the uncertainty that the show is dealing with this season, the producers will have an opportunity to complete the story in their terms… regardless of when it is.

