The Batman: Teaser Poster In The Style Of The Iconic Joker Art From The Dark Knight.

By- Santosh Yadav
A new fan-made poster for The Batman recreates The Dark Knight’s iconic Joker Artwork with The Riddler. Following months of anticipation, the veil is now being slowly lifted on Matt Reeves’ forthcoming take on the Caped Crusader, the very first proper solo Batman movie since Christopher Nolan bowed from the franchise using 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Obviously, the biggest reveals about The Batman so far came courtesy of the recent trailer, which gave audiences a significant flavor of Reeves’s black and gritty vision of Gotham City and its vigilante defender. In addition to devoting fans their first glimpse of Robert Pattinson’s Batman, the trailer also teased Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Paul Dano’s Riddler, and — though it was easy to overlook given all his cosmetics — Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Really, the trailer was intense enough to draw instant comparisons to Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, something which may or may not be great news for Reeves and company, depending upon how things play out.

It remains to be seen if The Batman has the exact same impact as The Dark Knight. However, fan artist BossLogic is still one individual who’s not shying away from the comparisons. Indeed, the most recent art piece from the noted founder evolves into the whole The Batman/The Dark Knight parallel by providing The Riddler his very own Joker-style character poster. Watch the image in the space below:

Evidently, the Joker poster out of The Dark Knight, including Heath Ledger since the Clown Prince of Crime, remains among the more iconic parts of movie art ever created. And there is no uncertainty Ledger’s performance in the movie lived up to the hype surrounding Joker’s return to movie screens, as the actor went on to acquire a posthumous Oscar because of his performance. The Riddler himself has far less of a cinematic heritage, of course, as he has only appeared on the big screen in one film, with Jim Carrey portraying the trickster in 1995’s Batman Forever.

Indeed, contrast instantly becomes a huge part of the conversation any time a brand new Batman hits the big screen, which is only natural given the rich history of Batman comic books, films, and TV shows that have accumulated over time. Dano is certainly in a more secure place comparison-wise than Ledger was when he took on Joker, given that which Jack Nicholson had already established at Tim Burton’s Batman, and he’s definitely better off than Jared Leto was when he tried stepping to Ledger’s Joker shoes in Suicide Squad. However, naturally, Joaquin Phoenix also played the Joker. He won his own Oscar, so there is proof it is possible for a performer to take over such a role and win audiences’ support if a former performance seemed definitive. It’ll be fascinating to observe how Reeves’ The Batman adds to the heritage of Batman and his Rogues’ Gallery of all adversaries, but so far, things are looking suitably dark and menacing.

