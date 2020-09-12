The Batman: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details About Know

- Advertisement -

The Batman trailer revealed much about the approaching reboot, and it may also have secretly confirmed the identity of Riddler’s next victim. Matt Reeves is gearing up to deliver a suitably moody take on the Dark Knight, and the trailer has revealed numerous information about the movie. Information about The Batman was lean until the trailer flew at DC Fandom, which lifted the lid with this noir-inspired thriller.

Alongside the trailer, Reeves himself appeared at DC’s occasion to show a surprising amount about the movie — confirming Paul Dano’s Riddler is going to be the main villain and will carry out a series of murders in order to expose the deep-rooted corruption in Gotham City. In reality, the trailer opens to the scene of one such murder, with the enigmatic villain duct-taping the face of what seems to be Gotham mayor Don Mitchell Jr. before leaving a mysterious missive for Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Later from the teaser, another unfortunate Gothamite is observed throughout the funeral of the aforementioned mayor holding still another message to the Dark Knight, prior to being blown into bits.

- Advertisement -

Until today, the individuality of the second victim has stayed its own riddle, but it seems the trailer may have been giving audiences clues as to his identity this entire time. It now appears this puzzle prey might be Peter Sarsgaard’s, Gil Colson. An original character created by Reeves for The Batman, Colson is Gotham’s District Attorney and was conspicuously absent in the trailer — at least, that is how it seemed. But there’s some compelling evidence to indicate that Colson is actually Riddler’s second victim.

Peter Sarsgaard Appears In The Batman Trailer

Prior to this Batman trailer release, Sarsgaard confirmed he had completed shooting approximately 80 percent of his role in The Batman before manufacturing was closed down due to this COVID-19 pandemic. But when the teaser debuted, there seemed to be no indication of Gil Colson. Audiences were awarded first appearances at Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and Colin Farrell’s Penguin, and even saw Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon in actions. However, the District Attorney apparently did not appear once. Actually, it was one of the biggest unanswered questions from The Batman trailer.

But, it seems Colson could have been hiding in plain sight — as Riddler’s next victim. In the funeral scene that a black truck careens to the church together with the letters”DA” and”DOA” scrawled on the side — District Attorney, Dead On Arrival — very likely speaking to District Attorney Gil Colson and demonstrating just the type of wordplay for the Riddler would probably have an affinity. After the vehicle crashes, a terrified guy shuffles forward to reveal what is presumably an explosive device strapped around his neck, a telephone taped to his hand, along with a shaved head. Sarsgaard’s spouse, Maggie Gyllenhaal, published a photo on Instagram, which show her shaving her husband’s mind in December 2019 – the month before The Batman started filming. All of which appears to point towards Gil Colson being the unfortunate second victim of Paul Dano’s Riddler’s machinations within this funeral landscape.

Everything We Know About Sarsgaard’s Gil Colson

When Sarsgaard was cast, there was much speculation regarding his personality. It was confirmed he’d be playing with Gotham’s DA, naturally prompting fans to wonder if Reeves was intentionally steering clear of including Harvey Dent — the infamous Gotham DA who transforms into legendary Batman foe Two-Face after being scarred by mobster Sal Maroni from the comic books (or has his face burnt off by Heath Ledger’s Joker at The Dark Knight). Soon came the theories that Colson could become a new version of Two-Face, or even that he might be there merely to set up the arrival of Dent.

No matter the circumstance, Sarsgaard has shown a few tiny facts about his character, stating that Colson is a”politician who has trouble telling the truth” and is a”pretty distasteful person”. Beyond that, there’s not a great deal of information to continue. It seems likely based on Sarsgaard’s brief opinions that Colson will be well and really enmeshed with Gotham’s corruption that Reeves has spoken so much about. What’s more, taking into consideration the director revealed that the movie has just been 25-to-30 percentage shot, and Sarsgaard has said he is almost finished shooting his role, that would make his part a fairly small one — which fits with the idea of him being killed off by Riddler early on.

Why Gil Colson Is The Riddler’s Second Victim

The Batman will showcase a variant of the Dark Knight who is relatively new to the whole vigilante thing, picking things up in two of his crime-fighting career. Reeves has spoken about how, in his universe, the people are still”afraid of” Batman, which this version of the anti-hero discovers that”what he’s doing does not appear to have any result.” With Batman struggling to establish himself as a worthy protector of Gotham, it appears likely The Riddler may be on a mission to be a much better vigilante than Batman. Reeves has confirmed the fundamental antagonist, whose real name will apparently be Edward Nashton, is killing off corrupt Gothamites, leaving cryptic clues for Pattinson’s Dark Knight that may, within the course of the film, show a huge history of corruption in Gotham, which will even include Bruce Wayne’s parents.

Considering Sarsgaard’s remarks on his personality being a”distasteful person”, it seems highly likely the Gil Colson will be exactly the kind of corrupt politician Paul Dano’s Riddler could have on his hit record. The trailer opens with the words”no more lies” scrawled across the duct-taped surface of Riddler’s first victim, as well as Sarsgaard stating that his personality has”trouble telling the facts,” even when the funeral victim is not Colson, it seems almost certain The Riddler — that could have a military past — will be seeking to put a stop to Colson’s untruthful stint as DA. In fact, precisely the same phrase”no more lies” can be seen written on the duct tape which covers the funeral victim’s mouth. If Riddler is on a mission to take out the most tainted, high-profile liars in Gotham, there’s little opportunity Sarsgaard’s mendacious District Attorney will make it out alive. And should the explosion in the church that’s shown in the trailer is any indication, Gil Colson matches a very gruesome end speedily.

Colson’s Death Could Set Up Harvey Dent

If Gil Colson meets his end in the hands of the Riddler, that might imply Gotham would be without a District Attorney. And who better to fill this function than Harvey Dent? Dent for a character is missing from the official cast list, suggesting he won’t be appearing at The Batman, but it doesn’t mean Reeves doesn’t have something up his sleeve. It’s unclear at this stage who’d play with Harvey Dent, but with a DA spot open in Gotham, it seems almost sure Dent will fill the role, allowing The Batman to set up Two-Face to get a sequel.

The movie is already laden with rogues, so it’s unlikely Two-Face will appear at The Batman, but it doesn’t mean Reeves — who is said to be operating on a trilogy of Batman movies — won’t lay the groundwork for Two-Face’s appearance in subsequent films. In the comic books, Dent has been an ally of Batman, helping prosecute Gotham’s degenerates and clean up the city, before he has transformed to the dual-personality villain fans are familiar with. Introducing such a character would make sense in Reeves’ Gotham, with the murder of Sarsgaard’s corrupt DA making sense for a more noble replacement to usher in a brand new chapter in Gotham’s history.

The option is the bomb goes away and scars Colson, developing a new variant of Two-Face, but judging from the significant explosion in the trailer which throws Batman round the pews, Colson almost certainly perishes. There is a theory that Riddler kills Colson to set up Dent. Also, it seems the trailer has only confirmed its accuracy.