The Batman Movie Spoilers, Release Date, Rumors And Casting News

The Batman includes a gorgeous new fan poster thanks to an enthusiastic DC fan. The Matt Reeves film stars Robert Pattinson as Batman. The very first, the full-size trailer for its reboot dropped at DC FanDome at August, which was met by an outpouring of fan support.

Although not much is understood about The Batman thus far, the film will centre around Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his profession as Batman. Paul Dano’s Riddler is set to be the film’s most important villain and is already shown in trailers terrorizing Gotham. Reeves has also emphasized that The Batman will demonstrate a darker, grittier side of the two Gotham and Bruce Wayne; as a result, Batman fans have eagerly begun breaking hidden meanings and meanings sprinkled through the released trailer.

Instagram consumer zerologhy expressed their excitement for The Batman through an unbelievable movie poster. The poster shows Pattinson’s Batman in the back, along with his cape crossing the rooftop. Beneath Batman, Gotham is rising; in front of him, a colony of bats is in mid-flight. The fan poster also shows a helicopter on the right, even though it seems to have been struck by lightning and is in the process of going down.

A simple caption also accompanies The Batman enthusiast poster: “I’m Vengeance. “The line is a reference to the only thing that Pattinson’s Batman states in the trailer, after beating a face-painted henchman senseless and turning to face the rest of the group. Since that time, “I’m vengeance” has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of Batman’s most iconic lines yet. The”vengeance” lineup is a spin on the character’s popularized catchphrase of”I’m Batman,” that was first delivered on-screen by Michael Keaton’s Batman and afterwards employed by both George Clooney and Christian Bale too. But, Batman has also said the”vengeance” catchphrase in contexts outside of movies, including in Batman: Arkham Night.

Even though The Batman is not set to debut before October of 2021, enthusiasts are eager to find out more. Regardless of the agonizing wait, even however, many Batman fans have taken to expressing their vision of what the movie will entail. Therefore, zerologhy is undoubtedly included one of the hosts of gifted creators who’ve resolved to showcase that which The Batman may hold – let us hope that the movie lives up to the stunning concept art.