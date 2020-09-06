Home Movies The Batman Is a Reboot That Still Takes Place in the DCEU?
Movies

The Batman Is a Reboot That Still Takes Place in the DCEU?

By- Santosh Yadav
The Batman will be educated, at least partly, by the guidance given to Robert Pattinson by fellow Dark Knight actor Christian Bale. The prior Caped Crusader had any words of wisdom for The Batman top man Robert Pattinson. At DC’s FanDome event, fans were treated to this Twilight celebrity’s interpretation of the legendary and oft-rebooted character with the film’s brand new and broody teaser trailer. With all the buzz, eagerness, and stress anticipating the movie, led by Matt Reeves, Bale’s information will definitely be welcome as Pattinson helps to usher in a new era for the World’s Greatest Detective.

There have been many cinematic re-imaginings of the Batman franchise since Batman’s 1989 release, all which have their own special tone, feel, and upgrades of its renowned characters. Christopher Nolan’s trilogy of films, in which Christian Bale played with Bruce Wayne/Batman, was noted for its unflinching realism and grittiness and has been among the most successful and well-received adaptations of this iconic superhero. Bale, known for his transformative and preparation when tackling his characters, managed to exhibit real nuance from the character, effectively balancing the Bruce Wayne and Batman personas but also often blurring the line between them both. The thoughtful, smart functionality could be hard to copy, and that’s something Bale would warn against, anyway.

At a red carpet event last year, while specifics of Pattinson’s casting proved simply being finalized, Bale invited the new Dark Knight, stating, “Good for him. Just make it his own, don’t hear the nay-sayers. Just think about it, everyone protested when Heath was cast as the Joker and look at the totally brilliant performance that he gave.” Referring to Heath Ledger’s Joker and his maniacal, yet the earthy portrayal of Batman’s primary antagonist (which won him a posthumous Academy Award), Bale’s urging of Pattinson to create the character his own and to dismiss the critics from him is as smart at it is encouraging. With such a favourite character and intellectual property, attempting to replicate a prior portrayal would ultimately detract from the general vision intended for this specific reboot, and every performance must represent that artistic vision.

Virtually all of the live-action Batmen have featured risk-taking performances from their leading actors, who manage to attract unique elements of their personality to the screen. The first major cinematic iteration of the character was played by Michael Keaton back in 1989 in Tim Burton’s blockbuster Batman. The announcement of Keaton’s casting in the title role was originally met with negativity, but together with all the actor’s work in the film and sequel, Batman Returns proved ultimately commended. But then again, Keaton’s portrayal of a busted manic-depressive Bruce Wayne fit into Burton’s jarringly crazy colourful world well, just as Bale’s muscle performance fit into Nolan’s somewhat violent, darker one. Even Ben Affleck, who played the role at the much-maligned Justice League movie and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice was able to catch the pensive composed of a Bruce Wayne who has lived through his fair share of hardship in a world falling apart.

The Batman seems to be bringing back the hero to his detective roots as Matt Reeves has always promised. He is opening with a murder committed by Edward Nashton a.k.a The Riddler, the teaser is reminiscent of the noir film (complete with clues and messages left by the murderer, paper clippings, and a good deal of shadowy shots), and Reeves seems to be contributing to the franchise using an entrance unlike any other previously seen on the large screen. More vibrant elements from the comics are muted here (even more so than in Nolan’s movies ) as well as from what is observed of the Riddler, the film’s primary antagonist is going to probably be portrayed as a more serial killer than a supervillain. Although it’s still too early to tell for sure, Pattinson’s Batman (Reeves identifies him as”Year 2 Batman”) looks a little younger than previous onscreen versions and is likely to possess his own young idealism melt away as the plot thickens and the dark underbelly of Gotham City reveals itself through his detective work.

Bale’s support of his fellow celebrity is great to listen to, particularly seeing as he and Pattinson are known for their daring and character-driven interpretations of characters -both actors make amazingly thoughtful and deliberate decisions prior and during filming, resulting in some truly spectacular performances. Clearly seeing a kindred spirit, Bale’s advice to Pattinson and encouragement to swing for the fences, hope his instincts, and silencing the naysayers might help bring The Batman to new heights.

Santosh Yadav

