The Batman Gets a 2021 Release Date

By- Santosh Yadav
With filming Matt Reeves’ The Batman having resumed just three days ago after pausing 5 1/2 weeks ago, the united kingdom production at Warner Bros. Leavesden has stopped again after among those folks on the manufacturing turned up positive with COVID-19.

Deadline has verified that star Robert Pattinson is a member of this production team who tested positive for the virus.

Said Warner Bros. this morning about the situation:

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating based on established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” No additional information was supplied from the studio in protecting their employees’ privacy.

Vanity Fair was the very first to report the Pattinson news Thursday. Warner Bros did not respond to request for comment on if Pattinson was the”member of The Batman production,” it referred to in its earlier statement.

Unfortunately, this is part of the new world of shooting attributes films during the pandemic, and the extra precautions and steps that are required to keep shooting. Universal recently denied a positive COVID-19 case during the united kingdom shoot of Jurassic World: Dominion had stalled shooting, and also, the production continues to run strong on day 60. While four crew members allegedly had tested positive on Malta, where the film is shooting mid-September, they moved to self-isolation, together with the creation scaling back to another unit shoot.

After Batman’s first shutdown, Reeves told Deadline that he needed a quarter of the film in the can. Nevertheless, he delivered a teaser with a lot of things at DC Fandome lately for the October 1, 2021 release. Reportedly, Reeves has another three months to take.

Reeves confirmed at DC FanDome virtual day his new iteration of the Dark Knight occurs during Batman Year 2 in the comic book cycle, and will show The Riddler, the Penguin, and Catwoman as their early selves before they’re fully realized into their iconic villains.

Santosh Yadav

