New DC fan art pictures Ana de Armas as Catwoman along with Ben Affleck’s Batman. Affleck portrayed Batman in 2016’s Batman v Superman and 2017’s Justice League, which was a challenging experience for him. Though many expected Affleck’s DC times to be over after he left the creation of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Affleck recently shockingly revealed that he’ll return as the Caped Crusader at Andy Muschietti’s The Batman, that is set for release in 2022. Contrary to Affleck, Ana de Armas doesn’t currently have a function in the DCEU. However, she has been in an impressive number of action movies, such as Blade Runner 2049 and this year’s No Time To Die.

While Affleck will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne in The Flash, Robert Pattinson’s Batman will still be regarded as the future of this franchise alongside Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. The Flash will instead aim to set off the DCEU’s multiverse, joining together each and every DC movie ever made and offering some closed to previous depictions of particular characters. While it’s unsure what Affleck’s arc will be in The Flash, fans are wondering if Muschietti will throw a new Catwoman along with Affleck’s Batman.

Artist artoftimetravel took to Instagram to show off his choice for Catwoman’s new actress, which will be none other than Ben Affleck’s present girlfriend, Ana de Armas. The piece depicts Affleck at a blue Batman lawsuit from the Hush storyline, with p Armas by his side in the unmistakable Catwoman costume. Take a peek at the fan art below.

The official plot for The Flash isn’t yet released. Still, Muschietti has shown that Affleck’s Batman will play a substantial and emotional role from the film, so introducing a brand new Catwoman alongside him is not out of the picture. With the DCEU multiverse creation, it would also be interesting to understand how Catwoman from Affleck’s Batman’s world differs from other iterations of the character. Since artoftimetravel mentioned in their own caption, Affleck and de Armas would probably have unbelievable chemistry as Catwoman and Batman because of their participation in real life and having already portrayed a couple in this season’s Deep Water.

Nonetheless, there are lots of implications that have casting real-life spouses as DC characters. Affleck’s past relationships with his co-stars have been heavily scrutinized by the media, which generated a great deal of drama for both the actors and their film. DC would probably try to avoid such controversies, especially when Affleck has admitted to having a hard time with the studio earlier. Furthermore, with Zoe Kravitz set to play Catwoman in The Batman in 2021, it could be confusing to present another celebrity as the same character just one year later. Despite whether or not Ana de Armas will choose the mantle as Catwoman, fans should expect an interesting narrative, and a proper send off to Affleck’s Batman in The Flash.