By- Santosh Yadav
While it’s looking like the first of the Avatar sequels will not be arriving until at least 2022, the franchise’s Twitter accounts proceeds to drop behind the scenes peeks in the colossal production. The film contains resumed production today, but these new shots are from earlier in the cycle.

The most recent is a set of photographs from a trip the cast took to Hawaii to prepare for filming–which, knowing the program of Avatar two, are probably at least 3 years old.

The objective of the Hawaii trip was to the cast of this sequel to”experience the underwater world” that Avatar 2 will soon be investigating, as well as the pictures include Sigourney Weaver post-dive, a trio of celebrities playing with new characters, and the total Sully family such as Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and the actors who play with their characters’ children.

Considering Avatar started filming in 2017, and had wrapped up performance capture filming by late 2018, it’s very likely that these photographs are out of 2017 or even earlier. The photo of Worthington and Saldana using their display family is listed as the first time the Sully family was all together–though the photograph seems to include Jack Champion, who plays an unrelated human personality, and is overlooking Trinity Bliss, who’ll play Jake and Neytiri’s daughter.

The second photo includes actors Bailey Bass, Cliff Curtis, and Filip Geljo, who will play Na’vi in the recently introduced seaside-dwelling Metkayina clan. It is still unknown what character Sigourney Weaver will be playing with at the sequel, following her character Grace was killed off in the first movie.

The original Avatar film also contained a preliminary trip to the jungles of Hawaii, as described by direct actor Sam Worthington in the time: “we had to wear ears and tails and a flimsy g-string and run around basically half-naked, pretending to be our characters.” Luckily the latest Hawaii shoot doesn’t seem to have involved as many flimsy g-strings.

The latest news on the Avatar sequels was a statement in James Cameron that Avatar two would not make its intended December 2021 release date, although no new release window has been declared.

Avatar 3-5 have also been announced, but how many sequels get made may depend on just how Avatar 3 and 2 play.

