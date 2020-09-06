- Advertisement -

This Is Travel’s New Normal: Say Hello To The American Staycation

Kauai’s Waimea Canyon, in which Elaine Schaefer and her husband Jack staycationed.

Staycations may be the vacation trend of 2020, but do all people truly understand who those staycationers are The American?

Meet Elaine Schaefer, who did not go everywhere this summertime. And by “everywhere”, I imply she did not take a puddle jumper from Kauai to Oahu and catch a flight to the mainland, like nearly every different Hawaii resident. It’s the type of difficult to try this while the nation is below a strict quarantine order The American.

Instead, she drove from Princeville, where she lives, to Kekaha, on Kauai’s opposite side. Then she turned down a winding street to Kōkeʻe State Park near Waimea Canyon and checked right into a cabin.

Waimea Canyon, known as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific,The American can be one of Hawaii’s maximum beautiful locations. You could see the mile-extensive gorge from the lookouts and beyond it the ocean and the forbidden island of Ni’ihau.

This is the second in a two-element series on the converting American holiday. Here’s the first part, which explains how we came.