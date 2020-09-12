- Advertisement -

The 46-year-old girl was dealing with COVID-19 symptoms for weeks but decided to keep on teaching her college students.

The occasion is a stern reminder that the coronavirus is still a substantial danger of folks of all ages, such as teachers and students that might go back to college for in-person courses.

The reopening of colleges isn’t working out quite and we hope, since the novel coronavirus is still ravaging many communities throughout the nation and around the world.

We have seen plenty of stories that reveal some communities haven’t prepared well enough whatsoever for

safe reopening of universities or possess ignored the couple security measures that can lessen the spread of COVID-19.

It is not just kids who are becoming exposed to the virus, but also teachers and other employees, together with most of the families of school children and the faculty.

The following story indicates that nobody is safe, even in these communities where in-person meetings may be uncommon,

A teacher died of coronavirus complications after battling the illness for weeks.

Paola De Simone’s online lecture ended abruptly a week when the 40 students attending the class notice their teacher was unable to breathe.

They asked her to get her address to phone for an ambulance,

but she didn’t have sufficient time to reply.

The teacher appeared to get in touch with her husband

and the students stayed on the call until he arrived.

De Simone posted on her now-deleted Twitter accounts that she had been combating coronavirus symptoms for months.

Current and former pupils told The Washington Post that they weren’t surprise

when they discovered that the instructor kept teaching after falling sick.

“This was not a surprise, I depict Paola deciding,’I could do so,

pupils need me,”’ said Argentine journalist Silvina Sterin Pencil,

who went to college with De Simone.

The teacher’s passing was a”sad reminder that the virus is actual.”

“Her classes were at seven a.m., it was quite hard sometimes,

we were tired, but it was mad because everyone listene to her

,” said Michelle Denise Bolo, a pupil at Argentina’s Universidad de Buenos Aires.

“By the end of the class, nobody wanted to leave,

everybody wanted to keep talking about exactly what she was explaining.

” Argentina is still grappling with a significant COVID-19 outbreak, has reported nearly 490,000 cases

and over 10,100 deaths so far. Almost 120,500 cases continue to be active in the nation as of the time of this writing,

and approximately 10,000 new cases are being report each day.

“In Argentina, the confinement has been very rigorous,

so people are demonstrating signs of fatigue in complying.

However, these kinds of reminders, these terrible reminders, they shake your heart.”