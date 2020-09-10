Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Netflix Expected Release Date, New Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Sweet Magnolias is an American origin romantic drama series. The series is crafted by Sherly J.Anderson. The first season of this series was premiered in May 2020. The series is based on the publication series called “Sweet Magnolias” composed by Sherryl Woods.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date?

We’re uncertain about the launch date of season 2 and when the show will get underway with season 2 filming but we do know that the shooting will probably occur in Georgia.

Some of the productions have been able to resume their job with massive restrictions.

However we can estimate according to the current situation that season 2 will premiere at any point in 2021.

Sweet Magnolias season 2 Cast

We would expect all the following major cast to be back for round 2: Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), Helen (Heather Headley), Bill (Chris Klein), Cal (Justin Bruening), Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

There is also the mayor’s daughter Nellie (Simone Lockhart), who had been potentially hurt in the car crash, Dana Sue’s estranged husband Ronnie (Brandon Quinn), her sous chef Isaac (Chris Medlin), who might also be her son, her head chef Erik (Dion Johnstone), and Helen’s ex-boyfriend Ryan (Michael Shenefelt).

Possible Plot For Sweet Magnolia Season 2

The show revolves around a trio of friends who start working together to build a spa from scratch and begin their little business year, and one ended on a gloomy end.

Fans cannot wait to learn which season two brings into your trio; we will keep fans updated on the latest information about season 2 of Sweet Magnolia till then keep reading with us!