Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Netflix Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
Sweet Magnolias, the drama series based on the book by Sheryl Woods. Revolving around the lives of three best friends the show deals with the complications of reconciliation love, family, and career. It premiered in May this year and has been well-received by the audience. Shortly after, in July it had been revived for the next season. Well, that doesn’t include much of a surprise for me. As the plot of the story suggests that there needs to be another season. The actual question is, When?

The expected release date of this Sweet Magnolias season 2:

Netflix confirmed that Sweet Magnolias is coming for another season! Please note that filming won’t start until it’s safe to do so after a coronavirus outbreak. The show is filmed in Georgia and also Deadline reports that film and tv productions in Peach State are going to be impacted by the current health crisis.

Sweet Magnolias season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

We’d expect each the following major players to be back for round two: Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), Helen (Heather Headley), Bill (Chris Klein), Cal (Justin Bruening), Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

There’s also the mayor’s daughter Nellie (Simone Lockhart), that was potentially hurt in the car crash, Dana Sue’s estranged husband Ronnie (Brandon Quinn), her sous chef Isaac (Chris Medlin), who might also be her son, her mind chef Erik (Dion Johnstone), and Helen’s ex-boyfriend Ryan (Michael Shenefelt).

The plotline of this Sweet Magnolias season 2:

Sweet Magnolias Season 1 Netflix ends with a surprise, as Kyle Townsend (Logan Allen) sneaks from a home party and crashes his brother’s automobile. Naturally, Maddie is terrified to see her youngest son hauled out of the rubble and worries for the safety of her oldest son, Ty. First responders then show that someone had been trapped in the passenger seat, thereby marking the Cliffhanger for Sweet Magnolias Season 1.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Vikash Kumar
