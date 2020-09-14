Home TV Series Netflix Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Five Things You Need To Know
Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Five Things You Need To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
1- The Spa Is A Roaring Success

It was enjoyable to see that the three greatest friends go into business together in season one as they started a spa. They’ve had one issue after another, so in the second season of Sweet Magnolias, it would be awesome if the spa turned a profit.

This would be good for everyone’s self-esteem and it might also help Maddie link to the people of Serenity once again. They need to stop stressing her and begin recognizing she did nothing wrong. Divorce does occur and everyone is fine.

2- Cal And Maddie Get Engaged

Maddie’s important love interest Cal (Justin Bruening), is almost too sweet, and they do have some communication problems. But moreover, there doesn’t seem to be some reason why they shouldn’t be together.

If Cal and Maddie got participated in the next season, it’d be so nice to see her happy. This could also occur in the second season finale (or maybe fans wouldn’t know what she said, which would be a fantastic cliffhanger before a possible third season). It seems like this couple needs a bit of forwarding momentum.

3- Dana Sue Gets Involved In A Love Triangle

Many Sweet Magnolias fans are all about Dana Sue and her sous chef Erik (Dion Johnstone), but she also has had a brief connection with Jeremy (Chase Anderson).

Jeremy is a farmer and he and Dana Sue get together really well, but then again, she and Erik possess a flicker, also. It would be fun to see that the personality becomes involved with an epic and dramatic love triangle.

4-Two Annie Has A Photography Exhibit

Annie is a timeless teenage girl with some actual feelings, and it would be fun to find this character to be a part of a photography exhibit in the second season.

She has already shown how good she is at this imaginative pursuit, and it might help bring her and her mom closer together, as Dana Sue will see just how much it means to her.

5- Maddie Does One Wild, Like Dyes Her Hair

If Maddie and Bill got back together, there could be enthusiasts who want her to be with Cal instead. This love triangle is unquestionably interesting.

But what about Maddie doing something for herself in season two, such as dying her hair? This could be a fun storyline and it might help her get her old self back again.

