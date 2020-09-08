Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case

- Advertisement -

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested during the investigation of the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested after three days of questioning in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team. NCB says that Rhea admitted that on some occasions she also took drugs. He took drugs along with his brothers Shouvik and Sushant.

According to the information received, the NCB said that Rhea Chakraborty drank ganja buds with cigarettes. She was not directly under the touch of any drug paddler, but after the lockdown when the drugs stopped coming, Rhea asked Shouvik to get the drugs.

- Advertisement -

Rhea told that Sushant has been taking drugs since long ago and asked him for drugs at the behest of Sushant. When Riya and her brother Shouvik were questioned face to face, Rhea started crying. According to the NCB, some evidence related to drugs was found from the electronic gadgets found from Rhea house.

It goes on to state that the NCB had said that when Rhea would appear for questioning, she would face her younger brother Shouvik Chakraborty (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Rajput’s personal staff member Deepesh Sawant. – Wants to be conferred, so that everyone’s roles in this alleged drug gang can be clarified. Significantly, the agency had received mobile phone chat records and other electronic data, in which these people were involved in the purchase of banned drugs.

The NCB has arrested these three during the investigation of the case in the last few days. Rhea has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI earlier. Rhea had said in an interview to several news channels that she herself has never consumed drugs. He, however, claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume marijuana.

It is claimed that Miranda has told NCB investigators that he used to buy narcotics (bud and curated marijuana) for Sushant’s house. The NCB has so far arrested eight people in this case. Six of them are directly related to this investigation while two were arrested after the commencement of investigation under sections of NDPS Act. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on 14 June.