Home In News Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case
In News

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested during the investigation of the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested after three days of questioning in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team. NCB says that Rhea admitted that on some occasions she also took drugs. He took drugs along with his brothers Shouvik and Sushant.

According to the information received, the NCB said that Rhea Chakraborty drank ganja buds with cigarettes. She was not directly under the touch of any drug paddler, but after the lockdown when the drugs stopped coming, Rhea asked Shouvik to get the drugs.

Also Read:   One Infected Woman Recently Caused A Coronavirus Outbreak At A Starbucks
- Advertisement -

Rhea told that Sushant has been taking drugs since long ago and asked him for drugs at the behest of Sushant. When Riya and her brother Shouvik were questioned face to face, Rhea started crying. According to the NCB, some evidence related to drugs was found from the electronic gadgets found from Rhea house.

It goes on to state that the NCB had said that when Rhea would appear for questioning, she would face her younger brother Shouvik Chakraborty (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Rajput’s personal staff member Deepesh Sawant. – Wants to be conferred, so that everyone’s roles in this alleged drug gang can be clarified. Significantly, the agency had received mobile phone chat records and other electronic data, in which these people were involved in the purchase of banned drugs.

Also Read:   SARS-COV-2 Symptom Is The Key To Early Diagnosis
Also Read:   Dil Bechara Disney+ Hotstar Release Date, Cast & All Updates

The NCB has arrested these three during the investigation of the case in the last few days. Rhea has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI earlier. Rhea had said in an interview to several news channels that she herself has never consumed drugs. He, however, claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume marijuana.

It is claimed that Miranda has told NCB investigators that he used to buy narcotics (bud and curated marijuana) for Sushant’s house. The NCB has so far arrested eight people in this case. Six of them are directly related to this investigation while two were arrested after the commencement of investigation under sections of NDPS Act. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on 14 June.

Also Read:   Sushant Singh Rajput death case: no relief to Riya Chakraborty from Supreme Court, denial of interim security
- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Test from support

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
test post from support
Read more

Space Force Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Important Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Netflix recently dropped an ambitious addition to the workplace comedy genre, which follows the team behind the US military's newest branch.
Also Read:   COVID-19 has affected ethanol production
Space Force stars Steve...
Read more

The Boss Baby 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Updates You Need To Know

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The Boss Baby is an American comic animated movie, based on a picture book of the same name by Marla Frazee. The film released...
Read more

Apple event will be streamed live on Tuesday, September 15th 2020

Technology Shipra Das -
Apple event will be streamed live on Tuesday, September 15th, like WWDC 2020. Save for the WWDC 2020 live stream, Apple has been making product announcements with...
Read more

Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other News

Top Stories Anand mohan -
Killing Eve is a black comedy spy-thriller drama that is based on the publication series Villanelle from Luke Jennings. Each series had a unique...
Read more

Pennyworth Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Season Details

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Back in the former year, Epix came up with all the DC crime drama show named Pennyworth. The DC nature of Alfred Pennyworth inspires...
Read more

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Cast, Plot, Release Date And New Details & Updates

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Star Trek: Picard is an American net television set falling beneath the genres of science fiction and drama. It is created by Kirsten Beyer,...
Read more

Ozark Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates That We Know About Upcoming Season

Netflix Anand mohan -
Ozark is an American net television show streaming on Netflix. It belongs to the Crime drama and Thriller genre. The manufacturer of the series...
Read more

Spider Man Into The Spider-Verse 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Info

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse is an American computed animated superhero film containing Miles Morales. It's founded on Spiderman's character by Stan Lee and is...
Read more

Cursed Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Information Here !!

Netflix Anish Yadav -
What can we expect from the second season of this show Cursed? What are the recent updates? This is everything you ought to know...
Read more
© World Top Trend