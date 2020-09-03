Supernatural Video: God Dares the Boys to Kill Him in Trailer for Final Episodes

- Advertisement -

The road thus far is nearing its end in a recently published extended trailer for Supernatural’s final seven incidents, that kicks off Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.

From the brand new footage, Chuck/God (played by series vet Rob Benedict) makes his presence known in Dean and Sam’s sanctuary, the Men of Letters bunker, and scoffs at the idea that the boys think they can kill him. Meanwhile, Billie warns Dean that”there will not be a minute to waste” if God starts wreaking havoc on Earth.

Elsewhere, Cas declares, “You’re sheltering a great burden,” to that Dean’s anguished voice answers, “We do not have a choice. The whole mission is saving the world.”

The trailer also provides a glance at young Dean and Sam on their first hunt together in an upcoming episode. (Get exclusive details.)

The 15th and final season were attracted to an early halt in March from the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, with filming finished on 18 of their last 20 episodes at the moment. However, the closure of the visual effects and sound departments meant that the already-shot installments could not be finished. As a result, Episode 13 was the last one to broadcast on March 23. After stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki completed a mandatory 14-day quarantine, production on the show’s final two hours resumed on Aug. 18 at Vancouver.

The series finale, titled”Carry On,” is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 as part of a two-hour event. At 8 pm, The CW will broadcast the retrospective Supernatural: The Long Road Home, followed by the final episode of the show at 9 pm.