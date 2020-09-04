Supernatural: TNT Announces Week-Long Marathon Celebrating the Show’s 15 Seasons

- Advertisement -

TNT will broadcast a week-long Supernatural marathon ahead of the premiere of the series’s final seven episodes this fall.

The network revealed at a press release that, starting on Sept. 14, TNT will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the show by broadcasting episodes hand-picked by fans. Fans can vote for the episodes they would like to see during the marathon during Sept. 4 through TNT’s social media channels.

TNT will also air episodes picked by the throw as part of the marathon, including”Crossroad Blues,” where fans met their initial crossroads demon; and”Monster Movie,” a grisly event which paid homage to classic horror films. Marathon-watchers will also get a sneak peek at exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from show stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins.

The marathon information comes just days after Ackles and Padalecki — that portray demon-hunting brothers Dean and Sam Winchester, respectively — disclosed Instagram that they were headed back to place to film the show finale. Padalecki marked the occasion by posting a selfie taken within a car, along with the notice, “As I head out to the very first day on my LAST season finale, I can not help but be incredibly grateful for everyone that [Supernatural] and the [Supernatural Family] imply me” Ackles shared an emotion-filled video, where he revealed the script for the series finale episode features the words that were cloned, “The End.”

Supernatural debuted in 2005 and has aired 320 episodes across 15 seasons to date. The final seven episodes of this series will begin airing on Oct. 8 to The CW, following generation of the last two episodes had been postponed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The first 14 seasons of Supernatural are also now available on Netflix.