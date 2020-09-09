Supernatural season 15: What Jensen Ackles is taking home with him

- Advertisement -

With the filming for Supernatural coming to an end soon, there are a lot of nostalgia reasons. Sure, that exists for a whole lot of people on the outside, but also the people on the series. It has been part of the lives for a huge quantity of time and with that in mind, it is going to be difficult to say goodbye! Almost impossible.

So what are a few of the cast members going to take home with them? It feels like Jensen Ackles (Dean) will be the big winner, as he is likely to be bringing back with him something iconic to the show — something which will also likely make lots of other people out there covetous. Want to read more about it? Then have a look at what he had to say below through Digital Spy:

“As far as carrying something on the final day, I will be taking something that I’ve had my eye on since day one of Supernatural… But it is okay, I am not stealing it. I obtained consent. I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They are going to let me drive home the Impala.”

We are not sure that there is a single prop much more iconic to the show than the Impala, actually to the point at which it is a personality on the series in its own right. (It even made a cameo on Legends of Tomorrow this past season!) It’s also a reminder of how important the car is to Jensen, and also just how much he will probably cherish it going ahead. This is the kind of trendy thing which gets you choked-up just thinking about it. We hate that Supernatural is ending, but love it is ending of its own accord.