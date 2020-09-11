Supernatural Creator Celebrates Final Day Of Filming With The First Ever Shot

- Advertisement -

Supernatural founder Eric Kripke celebrates the final day of filming by looking back to the very first scene that they ever shot. For fifteen years, Supernatural has been a TV mainstay. It tells the story of brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they travel the country searching demons, monsters, and other supernatural creatures. The list of threats they’ve gone against is lengthy, and so is the number of times both brothers have died. As a result of its exceptionally passionate fanbase, it seemed like Supernatural would live forever. But, all good things have to come to an end, and Supernatural is down to its final seven episodes.

Had 2020 gone to plan, Supernatural would have already ended by this point. On the other hand, that the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production on the last episodes, forcing a prolonged delay. After months of uncertainty, Supernatural was given the okay to resume filming only weeks back, and this time, things have managed to progress without a hitch. Just a week, Padalecki and Ackles shared messages to the fans as they ready to take the series finale. Now it feels like the finale is just about finished, and those involved with the series are signing off.

Kripke took to social media to provide some much-needed nostalgia on Supernatural’s last day of creation. He shared a GIF of both Sam and Dean in the show’s pilot and said”This was the very first #Supernatural scene we took. Today will be the final .” Kripke shared his gratitude for the fans and concluded, “But it’s only over when you state it’s, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick In The Ass.”