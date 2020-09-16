- Advertisement -

super stud’ livestock

Scientists create’super stud’ livestock with ideal genetic traits.

Scientists have developed a method by which male creatures can pass to the genetic material of additional, different males.

The notion is that these animals would pass on the genes of the very desirable sire in a herd, maximizing the yield for the next generation.

Laws

Laws still stop genetically modified animals from getting into the food chain.

Genetic modification seems like something from a scary science fiction plot, but it is happening all around us.

In food manufacturing, tweaking the genetics of crops to boost yield and create more and more food is shared.

In creatures, things are a little less advanced, and many farmers still largely rely on selective breeding to create the”best” livestock they could.

studies

Now, new studies have resulted in what scientists call”surrogate sires,” that are male creatures that carry the genes of a separate, more desired member of the same species. They’re basically hijacking the reproductive system of male cattle, pigs, and goats so the sperm

they produce results in more desirable traits compared to that creature itself conveys.

The idea here is that that selective breeding takes quite a while, and dispersing the desired traits of one animal through an whole population of livestock could take generations.

If you could choose one or more ideal examples of these species and ensure that all the male livestock

in a specific community are dispersing those genetic traits, the offspring take on the traits, and over just 1 generation, you have suddenly produced an entire herd of stud sires.

traits

Some of the desired traits that scientists (and farmers) are searching for include overall health, longevity, and a reduced need for water and food.

Basically, the creature should require less maintenance, but be more productive.

It seems odd — even unkind — but in regards to performance in livestock, this is the holy grail.

technology

“With this technology, we could get better dissemination of desirable traits and improve the efficiency of food production.

This may have a big effect on addressing food insecurity on the planet,

” Jon Oatley, co-author of the research, said in a statement.

“If we can handle this , then that means less water, less feed and fewer antibiotics we must put to the animals.”

Of course, there’s a huge catch . Genetically-modified livestock is still a huge no-no in just about every country on Earth.

The scientists have shown the technology can indeed get the job done,

but it is far from commercialization even if it might be brought to market.

“By working with policymakers and the public, we can help to provide information assuring the public that this science doesn’t carry the risks that other methods do.”