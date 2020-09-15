Starbeam Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Updates

- Advertisement -

‘StarBeam‘, Netflix’s cheerful, charming animated show, is geared toward preschoolers. The star of the series is a bubbly (literally!) Woman named Zoey, who has too many duties, considering she’s only a second-grade child. However, she is endowed with numerous superpowers — super speed, immense strength, wind breath, and also the capacity to make force fields with bubbles (bubbly, get it?). Packed with girl power,’StarBeam’ serves its function of distracting your kids, keeping them long enough for one to focus elsewhere. But will it evolve to create a franchise of its own? Can it be conceptualized for multiple seasons? Well, with just two rapid back-to-back seasons, let us see what would be the chances of the show spawning the third variant.

StarBeam Season 3 Release Date:

‘StarBeam’ season two proved on September 8, 2020, on Netflix. It consisted of eight 13-minute episodes. The bright, colourful, and energetic little series is all about pint-sized women running and saving the world. It sends a nice message and is engaging enough to keep kids occupied. With Netflix continuously expanding its assortment of kiddie-focussed shows,’StarBeam’ is a safe bet. It’s already garnered a concentrated and dedicated fanbase. In case the streamer provides a go-ahead for its newest variant in the next couple of months, then we could anticipate ‘StarBeam’ season 3 to launch sometime in early 2021.

Starbeam Season 3 Cast

An animated show is encouraged by the voice artistes who bring to life the personalities who’d otherwise be mere colourful characters. The series consists of a voice who can proceed the basis of the personality. The voice cast includes Nahanni Mitchell as Zoey Dean Petriw as Henry Terry Klassen Sam Vincent Rhona Rees Diana Kaarina.

Starbeam Season 3 Plot

Zoey, a small eight-year-old woman, is not like your child. She possessed superpowers which enable her to save the day in any way times. She fights against antagonists by transforming them into celebrity beams. She can assault the villains by emitting bubbles and is also able to fly.

Her comrade during these adventures is Henry, a young boy who is extremely tech-savvy and he could work marvels with any gadget at hand. In the previous seasons, Zoey embarks on a range of adventures to save the day, and she will keep doing so in Starbeam Season 3.