Home Entertainment StarBeam Season 2: Release Date, Voice Cast, Plot, On Netflix, And...
EntertainmentTV Series

StarBeam Season 2: Release Date, Voice Cast, Plot, On Netflix, And Much More

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

StarBeam is a Vancouver based animated series that’s also a Netflix first; well, it could be something similar to Power Puff Girls, since the protagonist has comparable abilities such as the Powe Puff Girls, year one was a huge success, and fans are awaiting the next year.

StarBeam Season 2

RELEASE DATE FOR STARBEAM SEASON 2

- Advertisement -

Season one of StarBeam premiered on Netflix on April 3, 2020, and continued for eight episodes; Netflix has not yet revived the series but looking in the popularity, we’re confident that StarBeam will return for a year 2 and if it does happen, then we expect it to be out by April 2021.

Also Read:   Fire Force Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Preview, And More Information?

The series revolves around a young girl with some exceptional powers such as flying; the series also requires the charge of inspiring women by their storyline; Netflix is trying to update their Children section, and coming up with a show like StarBeam is a good beginning.

VOICE CAST OF STARBEAM SEASON 2

Here’s a listing of all the voice cast we’ll see in season 2 of StarBeam.

Also Read:   Fire Force Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Preview, And More Information?

Nahanni Mitchell as Zoey
Dean Petriw as Henry
Terry Klassen
Sam Vincent
Rhona Rees
Diana Kaarina

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR STARBEAM SEASON 2

In case you have children and need to make your children see a new show, then StarBeam is the right way to go; Zoey turns to a StarBeam if villains come to destroy her calmness, this 8-year-old superhero is very courageous and talented.

Also Read:   Tower Of God Season 2: Arrival Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

In season one, we see Zoey fighting Captain Fishbeard and Miserable Marla. We’re excited to find out that Zoey will fight in season 2, which is all for today; we will continue to keep our readers updated on the most recent news about StarBeam year 2 until then, continue reading together with us!

 

- Advertisement -
Alok Chand

Must Read

The Owl House Season 2: About Series Cast, If It’s Going To Be Release And Much More Information

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Owl House Season 2: It is an animated fantasy-comedy TV series created by Dana Terrace with the production of Disney Television Animation. It...
Read more

Venom 2: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And What will

Movies Santosh Yadav -
Venom 2 appeared set to be among the few blockbusters to acquire a release this season, but even Tom Hardy's anti-hero was not immune...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Lots More

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Amazon Prime Video's renowned series Jack Ryan was renewed for season 3. The new season is rumored to come out in 2021. The famous...
Read more

Better Things Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, What Happened In The Last Season?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Better things, Better Matters is an American comedy-drama television series that run on FX. Pamela Adlon creates it, and Louis C.K. Pamela Adlon is...
Read more

DC Titans Season 3: Netflix Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
DC Titans Season 3, Titans is a science fiction/superhero series based on DC Comics team Teen Titans. The show is created by Akiva Goldsman,...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot All Updates You Need To Know!!

HBO Ajeet Kumar -
Euphoria is one of the best teen drama series that reveals the brutal truth of teenage life confused with love, narcotics, and other causes....
Read more

Avatar 2’s Story Will See Jake Sully And Neytiri Have A Family,

Movies Santosh Yadav -
A deleted scene in Avatar sets up the story for James Cameron's Avatar 2. When Avatar premiered in 2009, the film slowly became a...
Read more

Bob’s Burger Season 11: Release Date, Cast, Plot, What And When To Expect?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Bob's Burger Season 11, Bob's Burger, is an Emmy-winning animated series having 10 seasons till today. Generation companies for the show include Bento Box...
Read more

Taboo Season 2 When Will The New Show Debut Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast What Is New?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Tom Hardy starring'Taboo' is coming for another season. Steven Knight created the BBC One airing appear, Tom Hardy, additionally Chips Hardy (Tom's father )....
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, And All Other Details Everything You Need To know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Goblin Slayer Season 2: Once in every ten years, the demon lot returns, and following two decades, the Goblin slayer is coming back with...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.