StarBeam Season 2: Release Date, Voice Cast, Plot, On Netflix, And Much More

StarBeam is a Vancouver based animated series that’s also a Netflix first; well, it could be something similar to Power Puff Girls, since the protagonist has comparable abilities such as the Powe Puff Girls, year one was a huge success, and fans are awaiting the next year.

RELEASE DATE FOR STARBEAM SEASON 2

Season one of StarBeam premiered on Netflix on April 3, 2020, and continued for eight episodes; Netflix has not yet revived the series but looking in the popularity, we’re confident that StarBeam will return for a year 2 and if it does happen, then we expect it to be out by April 2021.

The series revolves around a young girl with some exceptional powers such as flying; the series also requires the charge of inspiring women by their storyline; Netflix is trying to update their Children section, and coming up with a show like StarBeam is a good beginning.

VOICE CAST OF STARBEAM SEASON 2

Here’s a listing of all the voice cast we’ll see in season 2 of StarBeam.

Nahanni Mitchell as Zoey

Dean Petriw as Henry

Terry Klassen

Sam Vincent

Rhona Rees

Diana Kaarina

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR STARBEAM SEASON 2

In case you have children and need to make your children see a new show, then StarBeam is the right way to go; Zoey turns to a StarBeam if villains come to destroy her calmness, this 8-year-old superhero is very courageous and talented.

In season one, we see Zoey fighting Captain Fishbeard and Miserable Marla. We’re excited to find out that Zoey will fight in season 2, which is all for today; we will continue to keep our readers updated on the most recent news about StarBeam year 2 until then, continue reading together with us!