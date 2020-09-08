Home Entertainment Star Trek Picard Season 2 updates, release date and every plot and...
Star Trek Picard Season 2 updates, release date and every plot and cast details we know so far

By- Dhanraj
Star Trek Picard has been officially renewed for the Season 2. Patrick Stewart made his comeback as Picard in the Star trek Picard. This show revolves around the Picard an original character from the series Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as other Star Trek media.

Star Trek Season 2 release date and other updates

Patrick Steward signed a deal for the two seasons of the show. Therefore a second season of the series was always confirmed. Later in January 2020, the development of a second season was officially green lit by the producers. Matalas will join the Season 2 as the Director. Though first season showrunner Michael Chabon will still be there as a writer and executive producer.

The official release date of Season 2 is not confirmed yet. The season is expected to premiere on CBS All Access in late 2020 or early 2021.

Star Trek Picard Cast updates

The cast of the first season included Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as Soji Asha, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios. Most of the main characters are expected to return in Season 2.

It’s confirmed that the recurring guest stars from the first season Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Jamie McShane, will return from the second season.

If Brent Spiner will return in Season 2, Data’s end is confirmed

Brent Spiner who reprised his role from The Next Generation role of Data in the first season. He will not play the character of Data any more as season 1 delivered the end to his character. Brent Spiner later shed light on his return in March 2020 by confirming the end of the character.

Now he is expected to return in the second season as Dr. Altan Inigo Soong who was introduced in the first season finale. Goldsman allegedly admitted that Soong was created to secure the return of Spiner following Data’s death.
He spoke to TV Guide, Brent Spiner told.

“There was just a finite amount of time that I can actually play Data, no matter what anyone says. So many people were like, ‘Oh, you can do it. You’re not too old’, and then I do it and they go, ‘You’re too old. Why’d you do it?’
“I think we did it in such brief sequences that it was fine to do it, and I felt good about it. But I wouldn’t really entertain the idea of doing it again because I just don’t think it would be realistic.
“So it seemed right to me to give him this more gentle sendoff, and it seemed right to me in the context of the entire season of Picard and what Picard himself had been experiencing because of the loss of Data. I think it allows him to feel okay about it too. So it seemed like the right thing to do.”

Dhanraj

