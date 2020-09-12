Star Trek Picard Season 2: Should Bring Back DS9’s Dominion

- Advertisement -

Star Trek: Picard should bring back the Dominion out of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — as allies, not enemies. Star Trek: Picard is set towards the end of the 24th century, and its very first season focused upon the outcome of the Romulan supernova seen in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek film. Star Trek: Discovery year 3 will go even further ahead, to the 32nd Century.

These creative decisions have left viewers eager to learn more about the state of the galaxy at such a variety of periods. There is particular interest in Star Trek: Picard, where the Federation is still recognizable — even if it did lose its manner somewhat because of Romulan infiltrators.

It would be particularly interesting to find out what has occurred to the Dominion, the villains of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Dominion War. Back in February, Star Trek: Picard showrunner Michael Chabon indicated that the Federation’s recent history had been ordered by a one-two punch — the Dominion War followed closely by the Romulan supernova.” There has been a crisis 15 decades ago,” he observed on social websites (through ComicBook.com), “in the aftermath of the pricey Dominion War and the Romulan emergency, which hurt the lifestyles of many people, including most of our principal characters, in one manner or another, through which Starfleet (and by extension the Federation) did not acquit itself well — in Picard’s eyes. ” It’s interesting to note he connected these 2 events, implying neither should be viewed in isolation. The Dominion War appears to have weakened the Federation, which makes it war-weary and increasingly insular, resulting in its actions throughout the Romulan crisis. Indeed, this likely explains why Picard encountered so much hostility towards Romulus; they were resented because of the supposed neutrality in the Dominion War, which was belied by their willingness to ignore Dominion ships flying throughout Romulan space.

The latter will be more suitable. Star Trek is an optimistic franchise, and redemption has always been central to its overarching story. Thus the Federation has always had a custom of gradually turning enemies into allies, as well as member-states, as seen most especially with the Klingons. Hopefully, that pattern will be repeated with all the Dominion — and Star Trek: Picard year 2 is going to be the ideal chance to show it.