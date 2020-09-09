Home TV Series Amazon Prime Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More...
Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Things

By- Anand mohan
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is still an impending science-fiction American drama television net series based on Star Trek: The Next Generation by Gene Roddenberry. The show is created by Akiva Goldsman, Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, and Alex Kurtzman. The first season of Star Trek is booming on CBS All Access and is still rated 7.6/10 by IMDb and 87% by Rotten Tomatoes.

Release Date

There is not any official release date set for season 2 of Star Trek: Picard yet. The filming was set to start in June 2020 however, coronavirus resulted in the delay. Though, Jeri Ryan disclosed that”they’re hoping we could start shooting at the fall.”

The second season of Star Trek: Picard is anticipated to launch in late 2021. The inventor of the series Goldsman said that”it’s a gift to spend more time with the script”.

Cast

Every one of the central characters of the series will probably be coming back for season two. For sure, Stewart will return as he disclosed that he’s committed for maybe 3 decades together with Picard. Apart from him, it’s still a puzzle as to who will be returning. According to now, the following is the expected cast list:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Isa Briones as Soji Asha

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios

Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Plot

At the end of season 1, Picard anyway just ceased the group of synthetics from assembling the race of mechanical’higher beings’. These high beings are very enormous but they stayed back and didn’t achieve the milky way galaxy.

The forthcoming season will focus on Picard’s interest in archaeology. It will revolve around his mission. The facts associated with Romulan Empires and the wake of its destruction is going to be seen. The way it affected Picard’s life is going to be shown in season 2. Alex Kurtzman clarified that”the dissolution of the Romulan Empire radically altered Picard’s life”.

