Star Trek Discovery Season 3 New characters and release date confirmed, everything we know so far

By- Dhanraj
The third season has been confirmed to be released in 2021. This spinoff of the original Star Trek show follows the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery as they travel to the future, over 900 years after the episodes of the original Star Trek series.

The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery’s second season release exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at C.B.S. All Access.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 cast members have been confirmed.

The main characters of the show include Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones), Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Nhan (Rachael Ancheril), Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Nilsson (Sara Mitich), Gen Rhys (Patrick Kwok-Choon), Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts), Joann Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo), RA Bryce (Ronnie Rowe), Jett Reno (Tig Notaro) and Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

David Ajala has also been rumored to join the show as a series regular. he’ll be playing a new character called Cleveland Booker, or Book.

Upcoming Season 3 is creating a buzz for casting a non-binary character Adira, (Blu del Barrio), and the transgender character, a trans man named Gray (Ian Alexander).

Both of these characters will make both debuts in the third season of Star Trek. According to Deadline Adira is “highly intelligent with confidence and self-assurance beyond their years,” and finds a new home on the U.S.S. Discovery, forming an unexpected bond with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz)

Ian Alexander who is going to plan a trans male character, Gray is the first transgender Asian-American to feature television.

This is the official statement from the showrunners, “Star Trek has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach,” said Michelle Paradise, co-showrunner and executive producer. “We take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams at GLAAD to create the extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy.”

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 official release date

It is confirmed to be premiere on October 15, 2020, after the season finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Thankfully it will not get delayed by the ongoing pandemic.

No trailer has been released so far.

Dhanraj

