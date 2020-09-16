Splatoon Themed Cookies and Candy Treats Go On Sale

- Advertisement -

Fans of Splatoon 2 that can visit the My Nintendo Store in Japan, have a whole bunch of new product to look ahead to based on the favorite ink shooter.

Part of a new INK YOU UP lineup for the game, fans will have the ability to buy brand new hats, hoodies, and cushions along with other items whilst at the shop. There are also cookies and candies up available. Sad to say, the Japanese store doesn’t ship globally and with Covid-19 restrictions currently set up, trips aren’t exactly an alternative.

Splatoon 2 recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary on the Nintendo Switch last August. To celebrate the event, Nintendo announced the yield of a timeless Splatfest, once again pitting the chicken contrary to the egg. The first Chicken Vs Egg Splatfest happened in early 2018 less than annually after Splatoon two ‘s discharge date. Nintendo also announced additional Splatfests would happen before the end of 2020.

One such Splatfest will be in celebration of another anniversary, The 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. The Mario-themed Splatfest is among the many ways Nintendo is celebrating the 35th anniversary in addition to Mario themed items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a new 35th-anniversary degree in Super Mario Maker 2, and several new games heading into the Nintendo Switch.

Presently, the Splatoon two North American Open Tournament is nearing its end with the finals being played on September 13. The Splatoon 2 championship was declared late last month with registration following soon afterward. Winners of the tournament will receive download codes such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, ARMS, and Mario Tennis Aces.