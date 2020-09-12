Home Gaming Splatoon 2 Getting Super Mario Splatfest Event Next Year
Splatoon 2 Getting Super Mario Splatfest Event Next Year

By- Naveen Yadav
In celebration of Super Mario Bros.. 35th anniversary, Splatoon 2 is reviving its Splatfest format for one last hurrah to decide which Super Mario power-up is the greatest. The upcoming event also allows fans of Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Bros. To get their hands on some sweet crossover merch.

Splatoon two was released in 2017 as a sequel to Nintendo’s family-friendly third-person shooter, where squid kids chase each other about different maps shooting paint from a series of less-than-deadly weapons. The game frequently held a series of in-game events called Splatfests which asked player a simple two-choice question and pitted players from one another depending on the way they answered. These choices ranged from Ketchup vs Mayonaise to Chaos vs Order, and whichever side the player chose they would receive an in-game shirt for the duration of the event. Regrettably, the final Splatfest was held in July 2019 and has been a bittersweet end to an enjoyable collection of events.

However, Nintendo announced via Twitter that it would be reviving Splatfests to celebrate Super Mario’s 35th anniversary. The event will happen in January 2021 and will make players pick which power-up they would prefer. The options are just two of Super Mario’s most iconic power-ups, the red and white Super Mushroom versus the Super Star. The mushroom raises Mario’s size and allows him to take an extra hit before expiring, and the star makes Mario invulnerable for a short period. Furthermore, Nintendo is promoting some candy crossover merch in the form of bodily t-shirts. Players may rep their decision by purchasing a team mushroom or group star t-shirt.

