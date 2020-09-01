Home Hollywood Spider Man Into The Spider Verse 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot...
Spider Man Into The Spider Verse 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything We Know

By- Anand mohan
Fans will be waiting for quite a long time… Sony has announced that the film will be released on October 7th, 2022, a further delay from the April 2022 release date planned before the coronavirus lockdown delayed a lot of film production.

No official cast details have been announced just yet but Shameik Moore is expected to return as the voice of Miles Morales, while Hailee Steinfeld is also a safe bet as Gwen Stacey aka Spider-Woman.

Jake Johnson could also return as Peter B. Parker, the out-of-shape Spider-Man who mentors Miles within the first film after arriving on his world from a parallel dimension.

Spidey fans are going to be cognizant that there’s a huge universe of Spider-Man variations to draw from for this sequel, and it’s as if the animators are already exploring which new characters might be added to the combination.

The first film’s co-writer Phil Lord confirmed on Twitter that the so-called Japanese Spider-Man from 1978’s live-action series has already been designed, suggesting he’s likely to appear in Spider-Verse 2.

The film, with Miles Morales as the main Spider-Man, wowed those who saw it back in 2018, and it went on to gross $375.5 million worldwide and win Best Animated Feature at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Plot

Very early days for the film so no official plot synopsis has been written, but that won’t stop fans from speculating about where the story could go next.

The final scene of Into The Spider-Verse suggested that Gwen had found a way to communicate with Miles from her dimension, which could be the basis for more universe-hopping mayhem in the sequel.

In the comic books, Miles and Gwen have also had a romantic relationship which is rumored for inclusion in Spider-Verse 2.

Cast & Crew

  • Peter B Parker / Spider-Man Jake Johnson
  • Miles Morales / Spider-Man Shameik Moore
  • The Kingpin Liev Schreiber
  • Spider-Gwen Hailee Steinfeld
  • Aaron Davis Mahershala Ali

Anand mohan

