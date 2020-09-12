Spider-Man 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates Regarding

- Advertisement -

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 came so close to fruition, however, it was scrapped in the long run, and The Amazing Spider-Man was released to reboot the franchise a couple of years later. However, what exactly was Sony’s unique plan for the movie? Raimi was among those flag-bearers for the superhero genre, with his Spider-Man trilogy setting a high bar through the early days of the comic book film boom; his first three films were commercial successes, therefore it is no wonder Sony was eager to get a fourth episode made.

Spider-Man (2002) and Spider-Man 2 (2004) were critical and commercial successes that were instrumental in compelling comic book movies to the mainstream; Spider-Man 3, nevertheless, wasn’t as well-received. Despite its lackluster reception, the movie grossed just shy of $895 million in the global box office – a higher total than its predecessors (Spider-Man took in $821.7 million, also Spider-Man 2 earned $788.9 million). A fourth movie was greenlit then and set to release in May 2011, together with Raimi seeing it as an opportunity to bring the franchise back on the right track. However, it was not produced, and rather, Sony reboot the personality together with Marc Webb’s The Wonderful Spider-Man in 2012.

However, what exactly did Sony have planned for Sam Raimi’s unmade Spider-Man film? Selecting up Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker after his adventures with the Venom symbiote at Spider-Man 3, the fourth movie in the series had several fascinating casting options and new villains that would have enlarged Sony’s Spider-Man world, but finally, script difficulties and studio politics took the character in a different direction.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 Story Details

Spider-Man 4 was late in development, but some of Raimi’s narrative details have since been shown. One notable direction the movie was likely to take was at the introduction of several new characters, such as Mysterio, Felicia Hardy, and Vulture. The latter was set to be the main antagonist of the story, played by John Malkovich, though Ben Kingsley was also in talks for Vulture. The original plan for its Spider-Man 3 included Vulture bookending the movie to set up Spider-Man 4, but the personality was finally replaced with the Venom subplot. Spider-Man 4 could have seen Raimi present Vulture to the world.

He had been set to be combined by Anne Hathaway as Felicia Hardy, who is known in the comic books as Black Cat, an ally, love interest, and enemy of the eponymous wall-crawler. It’s unknown how Felicia Hardy could have guessed into Spider-Man 4’s plot, even though fans can assume she would have had a large and complicated existence in Peter Parker’s life. Though Hardy did afterward appear in The Amazing Spider-Man two, it was a brief look that didn’t show Black Cat on display either. Mysterio – performed by Bruce Campbell who’d comedic cameos from the trilogy up until there – was also poised to have a role in the film, albeit a little one because he got arrested in the opening sequence. He can be seen in Spider-Man 4’s unused concept art.

Besides the key characters, little is known about Spider-Man 4. The plot could have, undoubtedly, found Peter and Mary Jane reconcile their relationship following the events of this third movie and likely deal with the passing of Harry Osborne. Peter’s personal life has been derailed in Spider-Man 3 following the symbiote took charge of him, so it might have been interesting to observe the way the character dealt with the aftermath and picking up the pieces. There were discussions of a fifth and sixth film early in the development of Spider-Man 4, so there’s no doubt it would have established storyline points for future films.

Why Spider-Man 4 Didn’t Happen

Considering much of the preparation for Spider-Man 4 was established, to the point where Hathaway and Malkovich were cast in key characters, it is somewhat baffling the film never made it to production. In a meeting with Vulture in 2013, Raimi said, “It really was the most amicable and undramatic of breakups: It was just that we had a deadline and that I couldn’t get the story to function on a level that I needed it to work.” Considering Sony had a deal in which they had to release a Spider-Man film every couple of years or have the rights go back to Marvel, it’s understandable that they desired to find a movie release sooner rather than later.

Following Spider-Man 3, Raimi wanted to ensure that the followup was the best that it might be, but he fought in getting there, saying, “I had been really unhappy with Spider-Man 3, also I wanted to make Spider-Man 4 to end on a really high note, the best Spider-Man of them all. But I could not get the script together in time, due to my own failings, and that I mentioned to Sony,’I do not want to produce a movie that is less than great, so I think we shouldn’t make this film. Proceed with your own reboot, which you’ve been intending anyway.'” Despite Raimi having creative control over the film, he wasn’t able to figure the story out in time to satisfy the May 2011 window, therefore Spider-Man 4 did not occur at all and The Amazing Spider-Man did.

The Amazing Spider-Man Was Meant To Launch A Franchise

Just a short couple of hours after Sony announced that Spider-Man 4 was getting scrapped before its planned 2011 launch date, they revealed that The Amazing Spider-Man would open in 2012. James Vanderbilt, who penned the Spider-Man 4 draft with Raimi, had composed a reboot, that was fast-tracked into manufacturing. Andrew Garfield took on the part of Peter Parker, and also both Marc Webb-helmed projects released in 2012 and 2014 together with the hopes of launching a franchise. But, neither of The Amazing Spider-Man films proved particularly good; the protagonist, particularly, got too carried away with franchise-building and setting up sequels and spin-offs that it cracked under the pressure.

Not only was The Amazing Spider-Man 3 in the pipeline, but Sony was also setting up a Sinister Six movie along with a Dark Cat spin-off and working on Alex Kurtzman’s Venom. Sony had so many ideas to their Amazing Spider-Man universe, and considering how lucrative Sam Raimi’s trilogy was shown to be and how powerful the Marvel Cinematic Universe was becoming at the time, Sony wanted in on the activity. They saw The Amazing Spider-Man two as a certain victory and green-lit too many jobs – more than they can deal with.

However, The wonderful Spider-Man 2 underperformed commercially and seriously and brought each of their strategies to a grinding halt. As a result, The wonderful Spider-Man franchise today only exists as two lackluster films. The sole spin-off Sony ended up making out of their planned slate was Venom, but it had no ties to any existing franchise, especially not Marc Webb’s dilogy. Sony’s Spider-Man franchise has since taken shape with Venom, Morbius, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, though the former two are now integrated into the MCU while the latter is currently receiving a sequel.

Would Spider-Man 4 Have Been Better?

As soon as it’s easy to be disappointed about the truth that Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 never came to fruition, would it have actually been better? It’s hard to say as so little is known about the lost project. Raimi’s first two movies were remarkable, and Spider-Man 3’s failings can be ascribed to studio involvement as opposed to Raimi. Considering he had complete control along with a desire to ideal Spider-Man 4, the chance is that it could have been good if Raimi had been permitted the freedom and time that he needed to create the film he desired. Adding Malkovich’s (or Kingsley’s) Vulture along with Hathaway would have just increased the odds of Spider-Man 4’s achievement.

Yet, nothing is sure in filmmaking, and Sony’s penchant for incorporating too many villains for their Spider-Man movies may have troubled Raimi’s movie if he had stayed on the project. Greenlighting Spider-Man 5 and Spider-Man 6 and seeking to set up Lizard for those movies showed that Sony was starting to affect Raimi’s franchise, and it was, inevitably, the downfall of Marc Webb’s films also. From what was shown about Spider-Man 4, it appears the movie would have suffered from precisely the same problem that let down Spider-Man 3 (and, then, The Amazing Spider-Man 2): way too many villains. Perhaps Raimi would have managed to rein in Spider-Man 4 to return the franchise to the formula that worked so well from the franchise’s first two installments, and it’s a shame he didn’t get the chance; though perhaps Raimi can lead Spider-Man again in Doctor Strange 2.