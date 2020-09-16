‘spider-man 4’ Art Reveals Villains Of Sam Raimi’s Sequel

- Advertisement -

After appearing in 3 powerful Spider-Man movies, actor Tobey Maguire and director Sam Raimi were prepping to reunite for Spider-Man 4. However, various reasons put an end to these plans.

Shortly after the release of Spider-Man 3 in 2007, Raimi and Maguire signed on to return for the fourth movie, with Maguire rumoured to be making $50 million for the job. Raimi even discussed the possibility of earning Spider-Man 4 and 5 back-to-back, and told MTV in a 2008 interview, “It would be a real endurance test. Probably only Peter Jackson understands how hard something like that would be… If Tobey and me, and all the production, like the narrative for just two films and Amy needed to perform it, then we would take action.”

With James Vanderbilt hired to write the screenplay, an August 2011 launch date was set, and casting started. Anne Hathaway auditioned to play Felicia Hardy in the movie and abandoned Raimi impressed. In 2009, it was reported that John Malkovich was in talks to appear as the Vulture.

But in January 2010, Deadline reported, “Sony Pictures decided today to reboot the Spider-Man franchise following franchise manager Sam Raimi pulled from Spider-Man 4 because he believed he couldn’t create its summer launch date and keep the movie’s creative integrity. This usually means that Raimi and the cast including celebrity Tobey Maguire are outside.”

Maguire published a statement the same day and said, “I am quite proud of what we accomplished with all the Spider-Man franchise throughout the last decade. Beyond the movies themselves, I have formed some profound and lasting friendships. I’m excited to see the next chapter unfold in this incredible story.”

It would take years for the dust to settle and much more information to be released publicly. As it was, a Deadline article was partly correct in saying that Raimi’hated’ the Spider-Man 4 broadcasts. But another major reason was that Raimi didn’t like Spider-Man 3, and wished to better with the fourth movie.

In an interview to the Nerdist podcast in 2015, he explained concerning Spider-Man 3, “it is a movie that just didn’t work really well. I attempted to make it work, but I didn’t really believe in all the figures, so that couldn’t be concealed from people who loved Spider-Man. If the director does not love something, it is wrong of them to make it when so many other people love it. I think [raising the stakes after Spider-Man 2] was the thinking going into it, and I feel that’s what disturbs us. I should’ve just stuck with all the characters and the connections and progressed them into the next step rather than tried to top the bar.”

Spider-Man 3, despite being the most commercially successful of Maguire and Raimi’s trilogy, received the worst testimonials.

Speaking about the decision to quit, Raimi told Vulture at 2013, “It actually was the funniest and undramatic of breakups: It was simply that we had a deadline and that I could not get the story to function on a level that I wanted it to do the job. I was quite miserable with Spider-Man 3, and that I wished to create Spider-Man 4 to end on a really high note, the best Spider-Man of all of them. But I couldn’t get the script together in time, due to my own failings, and I said to Sony,’I do not need to make a film that is less than great, so I think we shouldn’t create this picture. Go ahead with your own reboot, which you’ve been planning anyhow.’ And [Sony co-chairman] Amy Pascal said, ‘Thank you. Thanks for not wasting the studio’s money, and I appreciate your candour.’ We left on the very best of terms, both of us attempting to do the very best thing for lovers, the fantastic name of Spider-Man, and Sony Studios.”