Spider-Man 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Third Solo Film

Marvel shouldn’t Perpetrate their villain Error in Avengers: Age of Ultron at Spider-Man 3. Tom Holland is set to reprise the web-slinging hero for the sixth time in the MCU in his upcoming third solo film. Plot details remain scarce at the moment, but fans have their theories about who the project’s big bad will be. Possibly the most compelling choice among Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery is Kraven the Hunter considering where Spider-Man: Far From Home abandoned the personality, although a new adversary is expected to be debuted, it is worth noting that there are already other adversaries previously introduced in the franchise that are only waiting for their time under the spotlight.

One of them is Mac Gargan/Scorpion (Michael Mando) who left his MCU debut in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Gargan was not the film’s first villain but Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton), but his curiosity about purchasing some alien technology and other Avengers battle scene bits out of the black market theorized that he’s up to no good. Peter hijacking the transaction landed Gargan in prison in the film’s post-credits scene where he faced the Vulture regarding the actual individuality of Spider-Man insinuating that he’s intentions to seek revenge from the youthful hero.

Gargan has not factored in any MCU film since then, sitting out Spider-Man: Far From Home, which makes sense since it’s mostly set in Europe as Peter battled the Elementals and then Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). As the web-slinging hero’s story comes back to the USA in the still-untitled Spider-Man 3 film, there’s a chance to bring him back at the forefront of this story. However, when Marvel Studios decides to try it, they need not make a replica of their big Age of Ultron blunder regarding Wolfgang von Strucker (Thomas Kretschman).

Introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier mid-credits scene, von Strucker had been operating off-screen as a HYDRA operative. It had been his mobile that uttered the Scepter/Mind Stone on the insides of this Battle of New York in The Avengers and experimented it with the intent of producing super-powered humans that would serve HYDRA – this included Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). They finally became Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. On the heels of HYDRA’s autumn, he became one of the very few surviving members of the group, and it seemed like he had been set up as a major place -Winter Soldier player.

Given his extensive involvement from the secret operation, not to mention that the creation of the strong Maximoff twins, one would assume that there would be more to his story moving forward. In the end, he was able to work undetected for a substantial quantity of time, evading the Avengers. But then, regrettably, any potential that von Strucker needed to become a worthy villain in MCU vanished when he was killed at the beginning of Age of Ultron. It’s unsure why Marvel Studios had to build such an elaborate back story for von Strucker if he was not going to be a major part of the franchise moving forward and it was a shame to see a comic book character disrespected in adaptation. Regardless of their reasoning, it is a wasted opportunity and something that shouldn’t be repeated in Spider-Man 3.

If something, Marvel Studios has more choices to manoeuvre Scorpion’s story in comparison to von Strucker considering that the latter was released on the heels of HYDRA’s fall causing a dead-end in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Gargan, on the other hand, can factor in what could be a witch hunt for Spider-Man now that his identity as Peter Parker has already been shown to the general public. The question now is whether they can find a way to incorporate him to Spider-Man 3 story if they’re already considering introducing other more prominent villains from the movie. Copying Age Of Ultron and dispensing with a loose end in the opening act would be a disservice to the character and the actor behind him.

