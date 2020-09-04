Spider-Man 3 Had Little Direct Box Office Competition

- Advertisement -

Despite being poorly received by both critics and fans, Spider-Man 3 proved to be a massive box office hit. released in 2007, the third and final movie in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy lasted the story of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), which eventually had his secret revealed to Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) at the end of Spider-Man 2.

Unlike its predecessors, Spider-Man 3 pit that the wallcrawler against none but three prominent members of his rogues’ gallery in Marvel Comics. Besides having to contend with an alien symbiote that twisted his personality, Peter also had to fight Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, a super-powered criminal linked to Uncle Ben’s death, and Harry Osborn (James Franco), who employed his dad’s Green Goblin technology to get revenge on Spider-Man. His problems were further complicated when the alien symbiote turned Eddie Brock (Topher Grace) into one of those hero’s most dangerous adversaries from the comics: Venom.

When it was released, critics predicted Spider-Man 3 a disjointed mess littered with problems. A common critique was that in incorporating three villains (all with their own stories), Spider-Man 3 attempted to do too much at once. It had been said that the comedy felt flat, which it did little to build on the characters’ stories. Reviews of Spider-Man 3 proved unbelievably harsh, and to this day, it is considered one of the worst Spider-Man movies. Its inadequate reception also resulted in the Spider-Man franchise being rebooted. However, its poor reputation didn’t prevent it from performing exceptionally well at the box office. Here’s how that happened.

Spider-Man 3 Was Greatly Anticipated By Fans

To start with, it is important to note that Spider-Man 3 was among the most talked-about films of 2007, and it’s easy to see why. The superhero genre was in its early days when Sony Pictures released Spider-Man and Spider-Man two. With its special effects, fighting sequences, and heartfelt story about Peter Parker getting Spider-Man, the very first film helped to define the genre in a big way. It gave birth to a whole cast of memorable characters, including the titular hero, J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson), and more.

Unlike many sequels, Spider-Man two easily lived up to the criteria determined by the original. In fact, many feel that it actually surpassed the very first film. Even in 2020, Spider-Man 2 is still considered as one of the best superhero films ever. Considering that both were solid superhero movies, expectations were understandably high for the next installment. The popularity enclosing the first two films generated a lot of interest around Spider-Man 3. The reveal that it would comprise Venom only added to the hype.

Spider-Man 3 Had A Huge Opening Weekend

Bad reviews didn’t hold Spider-Man 3 back as much as it does lots of different films, and a lot of this has to do with when it earned its cash. The film broke the opening weekend box office record by bringing in $381 million worldwide. That’s a little less than half of its total box office gross, which was $895 million. Making almost $400 million in one weekend has been unheard of at the moment, and would be remarkable even by today’s standards. Those amounts can be attributed to the marketing for Spider-Man 3 as well as the enthusiasm made by Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2. As it takes obviously takes a bit of time to get critical reception to influence a film’s box office performance, its bad reviews didn’t play many roles in theater attendance for the first weekend.

Spider-Man 3 Had Little Direct Box Office Competition

Spider-Man 3 greatly benefited by a scarcity of direct box office competition, which might be uncommon today, contemplating how many superhero movies come out every year. The reason for this is probably because other studios had the chance to know Sony had a hit on its hands and did not desire their own films to suffer from releasing too near it. No big movies were released shortly before or following Spider-Man 3’s May 4 release date. It was not confronted with any real rivalry until Shrek that the Third and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End hit theaters on May 17 and May 19, respectively. So Spider-Man 3 getting an opportunity to hog the spotlight for the period of a couple of weeks only helped fuel its dominance in the box office – for 3 months, no less.

Why Sony Rebooted The Franchise Anyway

Spider-Man 3 was not supposed to finish Peter’s story. The two Maguire and Dunst expressed interest in reprising their roles, and Sony, at a single stage, was dedicated to making the fourth episode, with Raimi, once more set to direct. A script was being worked on, and actors had been cast for new characters like Black Cat, Vulture, and Mysterio. Though much work had been done on the film, Sony battled it anyway. Raimi said this decision was reached when he realized he was not likely to have the ability to receive the script turned in by the deadline. Since Raimi was miserable with Spider-Man 3, he wished to guarantee the fourth film was an improvement. His concern was that the deadline could make that goal uncontrollable. Because of This, Raimi and Sony abandoned the project.

Spider-Man 3’s poor reviews ought to get a share of the blame for why Sony was prepared to forego Spider-Man 4 so readily. The third film was able to endure the adverse attention, but that was because it had been riding off its predecessors’ hype. Spider-Man 4 would not have had the same advantages. It would have had to undergo the struggle of having to recover from the damage that Spider-Man 3 had done to the franchise. Additionally, it would seem that the movie may have repeated the same issue that Spider-Man 3 had, which had been the inclusion of too many antagonists. On Sony, Spider-Man 4 would have been a far more lucrative project if the third movie had been an all-around success.

Sony Pictures moved on from Spider-Man 4 but had no intention of giving up on the character. Having noticed how well Raimi’s three movies had done in the box office, they understood that the Spider-Man house’s potential and decided to continue building on it. It had been ascertained that the best alternative to Spider-Man 4 was a reboot with new actors. According to Raimi, this was an option executive at Sony were mulling over even when Spider-Man 4 was still in development. One benefit of this reboot idea was that they could retell Spider-Man’s origin story. It was stated that being a teenager having super abilities was a key part of his personality, and Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy had moved far beyond this phase. Therefore, The Amazing Spider-Man has been born.