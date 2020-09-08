Special Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast and more!

- Advertisement -

It’s no surprise that Netflix’s inclusive comedy Special has been renewed for a second season.

Special is based on the 2015 memoir I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves by Ryan O’Connell, who is also the creator, writer and star of the show.

The show first debuted in April 2019. The response received naturally lead to the announcement of the renewal of season 2.

A release date is yet to be announced for Specials.

The second season was only announced in December 2019; we may well see Ryan a bit later in the year this time.

Sources say that the scripts were finished in mid-January 2020 – so it will be several months at least before filming and post-production are completed.

STORY

The surprise is Ryan O’Connell’s semi-autobiographical show tells the story of Ryan Hayes,

A young gay man with cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and go after the life he really wants.

Who’ll be seen in season 2?

Ryan O’Connell will of course return as his semi-autobiographical alter ego Ryan Hayes.

Along with co-stars Jessica Hecht and Punam Patel also reprising their roles as Ryan’s mother Karen and friend Kim respectively.

Series regulars Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew and Better Call Saul‘s Patrick Fabian are also likely to return.

Release Date

There is no such announcement made by the makers of the show regarding the release date.

For more updates, keep reading.