Space Force Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Important Information

Netflix recently dropped an ambitious addition to the workplace comedy genre, which follows the team behind the US military’s newest branch.

Space Force stars Steve Carell as a high-ranking general put in charge of the new service, with the job of getting “boots on the moon” by 2024.

For the show, we view his best effort at doing exactly this, but things take a dark turn in the last episode which has left fans speculating on whether the show will continue.

Space Force Season 2 Release Date

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Space Force will probably be returning for another season, but we’d say it stands a good chance at renewal.

This is one of the very high-profile comedy releases for its streaming service in recent memory, with a star-studded cast and prolific author Greg Daniels (The Office (US) and Parks and Recreation) at the helm.

Plus Steve Carell already seems to have his sights set on storylines for season two.

In a meeting with EW, he was asked about fantasy tips for a second season, responding, “I must start looking for the upcoming big stress-relief song scene. For General Naird, I always want to search for some new chances for him – and also the odder and more populous, the better to see how he would deal with some of the strains and pressures of his job.

“That is something that I’m kicking about at this point. What other odd, quirky ways of handling his lifestyle are we likely to see? And if it’s a song or something different, I find stuff like that really funny, if something comes out of the blue in a surreal and an odd manner. I’d like to see some more of this.”

Space Force Season 2 Cast

Again, it is not yet confirmed who’d return for another season of Space Force, but it looks like a safe bet that Steve Carell and John Malkovich will come back for more.

Their specialist partnership is the beating heart of this series, and it’ll take their combined abilities and strategies to save the doomed astronauts.

Talking of, expect to see more of Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali, that will have to be a strong leader for her inexperienced staff, keeping them united in the face of huge doubt. Without doubt, she will have her love interest Dr Chen Kaifang (Jimmy O Yang) available to provide advice over the airwaves.

Egocentric social media whizz Tony Scarapiducci deserves to be fired for failing to do a background check on the Space Force astronauts, thus allowing a dangerous criminal onboard the boat. Nevertheless, we anticipate the continued involvement of actor Ben Schwartz, as among those show’s more memorable characters.

The Naird household that includes Lisa Kudrow’s Maggie and Diana Silvers’ Erin may also be back, as they attempt to navigate their odd new energetic without falling apart.

Fans will also be hoping to see more of the star-studded Joint Chiefs of Staff, such as Noah Emmerich, Jane Lynch and Patrick Warburton, so let’s hope they have some time in their programs…

One character who will not be returning is General Naird’s elderly father Fred, played by veteran comedy actor Fred Willard, who sadly passed away in May 2020. Although, perhaps there could be an incident dealing with his loss in a possible season two…

Space Force Season 2 Plot

The Story revolves around an improved pilot with dreams about running the Air Force, four-star overall Mark R. Naird played by Steve Carell, stunned when he finishes up tapped to direct the newly shaped 6th portion of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

