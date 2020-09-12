- Advertisement -

Songwriting University Offers Virtual Co-Writes With Hit Songwriters

Songwriting University As the music industry keeps to grapple with the aftermath of Covid-19, Songwriting University is coming to the resource of songwriters.

Founded in December 2019, the platform pursuits to connect hit with aspiring tunesmiths sure with video co-writing sessions. In turn, the 22 faculty songwriters get paid for his or her services at a time while publishing offers are scarce and earning profits from writing songs in the age of streaming has come to be even greater bleak .

Co-founder Michael Blanton explains that the idea for came from award-prevailing songwriters Billy Sprague and Joe Beck witnessed firsthand the fast decline of possibilities within their area .

We truly are honoring the heritage of the iconic signature of Nashville, which are our songwriters. They are in a very stressful time because of the way the world is and that’s very stressful on the music business,” he says. “What I love is that we are trying to take a handful of those writers and begin to offer opportunities for them to not only make money since they don’t have publishing deals, but actually continue to hone their craft.

Blanton estimates that 10years ago there were about 4,500 writers with publishing deals in Nashville and these days that number has dropped to less than 450. Songwriting University gives a unique possibility to Music City’s esteemed songwriters through permitting them to receives a commission for their services whilst final creative and galvanizing a new technology of skills.