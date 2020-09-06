- Advertisement -

Some Top Officials Come To Trump’s Defense—But Don’t Deny He Called Vets’ Losers’

Some Top Officials Amid the frenzy resulting from a piece of writing from the Atlantic claiming President Trump disparaged fallen World War I troops during a deliberate visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, pinnacle administration officials have speedily come to Trump’s protection Friday, without certainly denying the allegations.

President Trump Hosts Trilateral With President Of Serbia And Prime Minister Of Kosovo

Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended Trump, announcing, “President Trump has the very best admire and admiration for our nation’s navy individuals, veterans and families,” without explicitly denying Trump called fallen World War I soldiers “losers” and “suckers” even as in France, in line with Politico Some Top Officials .

Vice President Mike Pence informed CNBC the incident “by no means passed off,” but admitted he wasn’t in Paris on time.

When asked if generals John Kelly and Joseph Dunford, who was reported with Trump at the time of the cancelled cemetery go to, would percentage his view that nobody “cares greater deeply about the men and women of our militia than President Trump,” Pence skirted the question and said he “rejects the [Atlantic] tale, out of hand.”

Keith Kellogg, Pence’s National Security Advisor, tweeted his assist for Trump, pronouncing the Atlantic story “truly lacks benefit” and that Trump has “constantly proven the highest respect to our lively obligation troops and veterans.”

Trump’s defenders all point out his deep appreciation for the military. However, he has a history of divisive comments about the militia, along with calling John McCain a ‘loser’ for purchasing captured in Vietnam, calling former Secretary of Defense James Mattis the “worlds most overvalued fashionable,” and insulting veterans and their families.